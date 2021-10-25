Merck’s accelerated pill review launched in Europe

According to a clinical trial, this pill called molnupiravir would reduce by two the risk of hospitalization and death linked to Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Monday the launch of the expedited review of the coronavirus pill from the American laboratory Merck, an easy-to-administer remedy set to become a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic, because complementary to vaccines.

“The EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has launched an ongoing review of the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir […] developed by Merck […] for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults ”, which makes it possible to speed up the procedure, the European regulator based in Amsterdam said in a statement.

A major breakthrough

Preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies “suggest drug may reduce capacity of SARS-CoV-2 […] to multiply in the body, thus preventing hospitalization or death in patients with Covid-19, ”said the European Medicines Agency.





If approved, this drug called molnupiravir would represent a major breakthrough in reducing severe forms of the disease quite easily. Antivirals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.

Given to patients within days of a positive test, the treatment halves the risk of hospitalization and death, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck, also called MSD outside the United States.

Already a demand in the United States

The EMA will assess the compliance of molnupiravir with the usual European standards for efficacy, safety and quality.

Already on October 11, the American laboratory announced that it had filed an emergency authorization request with the American Medicines Agency, the FDA. Anthony Fauci, the White House adviser on the health crisis, then estimated that the data from the clinical trial were “impressive”.