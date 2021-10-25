Merck’s anti-Covid pill under “accelerated review” at the European Medicines Agency

What if the Covid-19 could be cured, or in any case contained, by swallowing a simple pill? By working on this hypothesis for months, teams from the American laboratory Merck have developed molnupiravir. This Monday, October 25, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that an accelerated review of this oral antiviral had been launched.

In a press release, the European regulator, located in Amsterdam (Netherlands), explained that this decision was intended to speed up the procedure, with a view to a potential application for authorization in the European Union to come. This step comes two weeks after Merck requested emergency authorization for its drug in the United States.

During its clinical trial, the American laboratory administered molnupiravir to patients who tested positive for Covid-19 only a few days earlier. According to the EMA, preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies “suggest that the drug may reduce the capacity of SARS-CoV-2 […] to multiply in the body ”.





The disease is slowed down by the antiviral action and, according to research conducted by Merck, treatment halves the risk of hospitalization. At the same time, the laboratory is testing a second use of its drug, this time preventive. Another clinical trial is currently underway to determine whether molnuparivir can be given successfully to people who have been in close contact with the virus, to avoid developing it.

An easy-to-administer treatment

Now, the role of the EMA is to determine whether this pill meets European standards for efficacy, safety and quality. The “accelerated” nature of the procedure is adopted in the event of a public health emergency, when it comes to a drug or vaccine considered promising.

However, since the start of the pandemic, the prospect of having a treatment that is easy to administer and complements vaccines has been sought by the entire scientific community. It indeed draws the promise of being able to reduce the serious forms of Covid-19 using a simple pill, which everyone can take at home, with a glass of water.

Molnupiravir is fueling that hope, but at this time it still needs to be scrutinized. Moreover, even if it is approved by the EMA, this drug will not constitute a miracle cure: according to the experts it is not intended to be used alone but rather in support of vaccines.