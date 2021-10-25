Messi on the right, Thierry Henry does not understand

Di Maria on the left, Neymar in ten, Messi on the right and Mbappé in tip, here is the distribution of roles chosen Sunday evening by Mauricio Pochettino for the OM-PSG shock. The least we can say is that this animation was not a real success. Many are also offended to see Leo Messi being used in this role of right winger which no longer seems suited for him, at 34 years old. This is particularly the case with Thierry Henry.

“I’m not saying he’s sad on the right, but he’s isolated”

“What’s he doing right? Frankly I don’t know, thus entrusted Thierry Henry to the microphone of Amazon Prime at half-time of the Classic. For those who have seen Leo play lately with Argentina or Barça … Now it is true that he is in a team where it may not yet be his team. The only time he was in the axis, which he combined with Di Maria, he almost scored (his opportunity for the header, note). But I dont understand. I see it isolated over there. I’m not saying he’s sad on the right, but he’s isolated, he touches the ball less. Hakimi passes less because often Leo has stayed high and aside, without coming in. So I prefer Leo in the middle, but I’m not the coach. “





At the end of the match, Thierry Henry’s vision on the positioning of La Pulga remained the same: “Leo on the right, I’m struggling. When he’s in the middle, he can set the pace even if he’s been a bit with Mbappé on the side. But he’s a little better when he’s in the middle. the axis. We will have to find something to make them all play together (speaking of Di Maria, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé). “

“A player like Leo needs to set the pace for the game”

For Thierry Henry, the 2021 Messi can no longer play on the right: “I don’t think Messi can tell the difference like he did it on the right side before. Now I don’t have the exact data of the tactics Pochettino wanted to do, the animation he was looking for. But I have saw a Leo Messi who stayed high and sidelined in the first half without really having an impact in the game. I think he can perform better in the axis as he has been able to be in his last three or four seasons in the Barça or with Argentina. “

For the top scorer in the history of the Blues, Messi must be at the heart of the attacking game and the animation of PSG to give the full measure of his talent: “At some point there is only one conductor or you are not going to play at the same tempo. The problem here is that there are a lot of conductors on this team. A player like Leo needs to set the pace in the game. Right now, it’s Kylian who has the ball quite often and it goes quite quickly against. Today it was really difficult. Pochettino tried Neymar in ten, I didn’t find it really satisfying. But hey … “