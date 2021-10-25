More

    Metro A to OL Vallée, Décines and Meyzieu? Take part in the consultation and sign the petition

    Business


    An extension of the metro line A to Décines and Meyzieu via OL Vallée? This is one of the scenarios proposed by Sytral as part of the major consultation on the future of metros in the metropolis of Lyon. Other hypotheses are proposed such as an extension of line B to Caluire / Rillieux, one for line D to La Duchère, as well as the creation of a line E to Tassin. Citizens are thus invited to express themselves on all of these scenarios via a dedicated site (see here).

    An extension of the metro A to Décines and Meyzieu would make it possible to efficiently serve a particularly dynamic territory, experiencing significant population growth, while avoiding the saturation of roads during rush hour. If you wish to defend this project, which would also go through OL Vallée and the Groupama Stadium, you can give your opinion via the following page (click here).


    At the same time, the town halls of Décines-Charpieu and Meyzieu have launched an online petition to allow those who wish to show their support.


    
