Metroid: when Nintendo censored a dub “too sensual” of Samus

If the recent release of Metroid Dread has revived the praise of the 2D opuses of the saga, the 3D episodes have also contributed to the success of the license. In an interview, Clark Wen (Audio Director of the first two Metroid Prime) revealed some filming secrets.

Summary Censorship and sound design

Mass Effect in Metroid?

Yououtuber specializing in interviews, Kiwi Talkz posted a video yesterday where he sits for almost an hour with Clark Wen. Audio director on Metroid Prime 1 and Metroid Prime 2, Clark Wen returned to the development of these two titles by unpacking some little secrets.

First, Clark Wen explains that the majority of the soundscape was done using synthesizers. Other elements, such as the Morph Ball or the ECHO sight, were respectively designed with magnets and sonar. In addition, he indicates that the language of the space pirates had to be Russian before changing his mind for Yorùbá: it is the official language of Nigeria, whose dialect has been reversed..

Wen also discusses the particularly delicate dubbing of Samus. The studio wanted to have Samus’ growl be identified by players as damage taken. From then on, a designer was dispatched to the task and provided trial versions … that have not passed through Nintendo :

They were never meant to be the final version. But a few weeks after implementing them into the game, Nintendo sent us feedback indicating that Samus’ voice recordings had too sultry and too sexual an intonation.



Mass Effect in Metroid?

From then on, Nintendo took charge of the casting to dub Samus Aran. If the Metroid Prime were released between 2003 and 2007, the voice actors responsible for the voice of the protagonist are still unknown to the battalion. However, it seems that it was Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect) who was chosen for Samus’ grunts. Fun fact to note: another voice actor is behind the microphone when Samus dies. A choice justified by Wen for the simple reason that he wanted a recording similar to that of Super Metroid.

Today Clark Wen has his own studio and has worked on titles like Guitar Hero and Call of Duty. When asked for his opinion on the very recent Metroid Dread, he explains that he struggled at first with the decisions made regarding the soundtrack and the sound design. Criticism soared after several hours of play when he understood the choices of Mercury Steam, concluding that it was an excellent game.

An opinion shared by the editorial staff of JV since it gave Metroid Dread a score of 18/20. A must-have for any Switch owner, whether a novice or an early fan of Samus Aran.