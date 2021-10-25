military arrest prime minister and civilian leaders

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Soldiers arrested civilian leaders in Sudan and the Prime Minister on Monday morning

The Sudanese army on Monday arrested civilian leaders, including the Prime Minister, announced the Ministry of Information after weeks of tensions between the military and civilians who have shared power since 2019. It is a “coup d ‘” Military state, ”denounces the Association of Professionals, one of the spearheads of the 2019 revolt which ended 30 years of Omar al-Bashir’s dictatorship in this East African country, l one of the poorest in the world.

With the union of doctors and banks, they call for civil disobedience in Khartoum already plunged into chaos, without the internet and with crowded streets wondering what new twist is coming in a country already shaken by a failed coup a month ago.

In a country where telecommunications are increasingly uncertain and state television has been stormed by soldiers without any announcement being made, only one channel remains: press releases from the Ministry of Information on Facebook.

“Most ministers and civilian members of the Sovereignty Council have been arrested […] by military forces, ”he first announced. Then, he added, “after he refused to support the coup, armed forces arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and took him to an unidentified location.”

“Revolution”

In the streets of Khartoum, many Sudanese have scolded General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, who heads the Sovereignty Council now cut off from his civilian share. Many converged on the main axis of the city center where pro-civilians had organized Thursday a show of force with cries of “revolution” to refuse what the militants already called “a rampant coup”.

“We will not accept a military regime and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the democratic transition,” swore one of them, Haitham Mohamed.

Precarious transition

Sudan has been going through a precarious transition marred by political divisions and power struggles since the military initially pushed former President Omar al-Bashir to leave in April 2019 after three decades in power under the pressure of huge popular mobilization. Since August of the same year, the country has been ruled by a Sovereignty Council made up half of civilians and half of soldiers.

But in recent days, tension has mounted between the two camps. On October 16, pro-armed forces pitched their tents in front of the presidential palace where the transitional authorities sit, divided between civilians and soldiers according to the transition which was to be completed in 2023.

In response, on October 21, pro-civilians took to the streets by tens of thousands in various cities across the country, in a happy festival to, they said, “save” their “revolution”, the uprising that ended. in 2019 to 30 years of dictatorship of Omar al-Bashir.

Since then, the pro-army sit-in has spilled over elsewhere in Khartoum. Sunday morning, the first day of the week, they blocked one of the city’s main bridges, creating massive traffic jams. And in the evening, they came out again, burning tires across the road. Facing them, the Association of Professionals, one of the spearheads of the 2019 revolt, called on supporters of civil power to “civil disobedience” in the face of a “violent military coup”.

Civilians Divided

Already Saturday, the pro-civil camp had warned of a “rampant coup” during a press conference that a small crowd had sought to prevent. The country’s leadership is supposed to be handed over to civilians in a first step before reaching the end of 2023 with the first free elections in 30 years.

But the civilians themselves are divided. The proof ? Rival protesters who staged a show of force in Khartoum all claim to be the Forces for Freedom and Change (FLC), the great anti-Bashir alliance that formed in 2019.

The head of the Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, and the Prime Minister, the technocrat Abdallah Hamdok, whose fate is unknown on Monday, reiterated their attachment to “civil-military cooperation” and “democratic transition” .

Word was circulating in Khartoum that a cabinet reshuffle was imminent and that the military was seeking to expand its influence within the transitional authorities. But Mr. Hamdok, who had spoken for days of “the most serious and the most dangerous crisis” for the transition, had denied.