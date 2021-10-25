Miscellaneous – Justice | Three abandoned children with their brother’s corpse at home in Texas

Three children have been discovered “abandoned” for months by their parents on Sunday in Houston, United States, in an apartment where the skeleton of a fourth child was also located, the local sheriff said on Monday.

The police added that they had found the mother of the children and her companion on Sunday evening. At this stage of the investigation, the police consider that the parents “hadn’t lived in the apartment for several months”, tweeted the Sheriff of Harris County, which includes Houston.

It was the oldest of the three children, a 15-year-old teenager, who notified the police “that his 9-year-old brother had passed away a year ago and his body was in the room next to his”, detailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.





The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff at a press conference.

Wool “doing her best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10, he added.

But the two youngest have “appeared to be undernourished and showed signs of physical injury”. The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment.

The investigation, entrusted to the criminal police and the unit in charge of child abuse, is still ongoing, said Mr. Gonzalez.