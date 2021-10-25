Miss France 2022: who are the contenders?

On Saturday, December 11, they will be 29 young women vying for the crown of Miss France 2022. Discover, in pictures, the regional candidates.

Who will succeed Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021? The election of Miss France 2022 will be held on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen. During this evening, they will be 29 young women competing to win the coveted crown. Discover the candidates, region by region.

> Miss Alsace: Cécile Wolfrom

Elected on October 10, this 24-year-old Strasbourg student is a fifth-year pharmacy student, according to 20 minutes. Sportsman and music lover, she is passionate about tennis, skiing and playing the piano.

> Miss Aquitaine: Ambre Andrieu

The 22-year-old Bordelaise won the Miss Aquitaine 2021 scarf at the beginning of September. An engineering student, she already knows the television world well: as reported South West, she presents a program on the TV7 channel called Bivouaq, which offers a discovery of New Aquitaine.

> Miss Auvergne: Anaïs Werestchack

This native of Clermont-Ferrand, where she completed her seven years of study in medicine, is now an intern in a practice in Béziers, as reported 7 days in Clermont. According to France 3 Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, she presented herself three times for the title of Miss Puy-de-Dôme before winning it in June, which allowed her to win the scarf of Miss Auvergne.

> Miss Burgundy: Chloé Galissi

Chloé Galissi will undoubtedly not be disoriented when she has to parade at the Zénith in Caen. As reported Paris Match, the 21-year-old young woman works as a model, represented by the Parisian agency VIP Models. Originally from Chalon-sur-Saône, she is a second year student of a BTS in real estate.

> Miss Brittany: Sarah Conan

The 22-year-old young woman from Lezardrieux (Côtes-d’Armor) is a master’s student in Marketing and Management, according to the site Actu.fr. Very athletic, she practices handball at a high level and is passionate about surfing.

> Miss Champagne-Ardenne: Léna Messinger

Crowned in mid-October, the young twenty-year-old student wishes to defend the rights of women if she is elected Miss France, as reported Internet user.

> Miss Center Val-de-Loire: Jade Lange

A language science student in Orléans, the 18-year-old wants to become a teacher, as reported The Republican Berry. She was born in Malesherbes, in the Loiret.

> Miss Corsica: Emma Renucci

At 18, Emma Renucci has an exemplary school career. As reported Corsica Morning, this native of Bastia obtained a scientific baccalaureate with honors and began a course at Paris Dauphine University. In addition, she is passionate about dance, from jazz to contemporary through classical.

> Miss Côte d’Azur: Valeria Pavelin

At 24, the young woman from Zagreb in Croatia studies to become a dental surgeon, as reported here is. But the immediate objective of this tall blonde of 1.85m is to represent the Côte d’Azur in the election of Miss France 2022.

> Miss Franche-Comté: Julie Cretin

A student in master’s degree in marketing and communication, this 21-year-old Doubienne was elected Miss France-Comté in September. A “little girl’s dream”, as she confides to Republican East.

> Miss Guadeloupe: Ludivine Edmond

The 20-year-old is studying accounting and management with the aim of becoming a wealth manager, according to TV-Leisure. She wishes to work for “the acceptance of differences”: “In my opinion, our wealth lies in our melanin and the problem of privileges, linked to the skin tone, raises questions.”

> Miss Guyana: Mélysa Stéphenson

A student in sociology and digital marketing, the 19-year-old is president of the association La Fabrique à Pépites, which works for the professional integration of young people. As reported The 1st, she wants the media coverage of Miss France to allow her to raise awareness of endometriosis, from which she suffers.

> Miss Île-de-France: Diane Leyre

Diane Leyre is a real estate agent in Paris, after obtaining her Bachelor in Business Administration, according to the site ActuParis. Passionate about fitness and avid reader, she also launched a brand in the fashion world, reports The Parisian.

> Miss Languedoc-Roussillon: Marion Ratié

Currently in training to become an accountant, the 20-year-old lives in Redessan, in the Gard. She defines herself as “epicurean, dynamic and smiling” in the columns of Gard objective.

> Miss Limousin: Julie Beve

At 23, Julie Beve holds a license in tourism marketing as well as a flight attendant diploma, as reported Star TV. The one who lives in Meilhards (Corrèze) practices horse riding, swimming and bodybuilding.

> Miss Lorraine: Marine Sauvage

Marine Sauvage is in the fourth year of the faculty of pharmacy, according to Vosges Morning. Originally from Ars-sur-Moselle (Moselle), she has already tried her luck in the Miss Lorraine 2019 contest but had only won the title of 3rd runner-up, as reported RTL.

> Miss Martinique: Floriane Bascou

> Miss Mayotte: Anna Ousseni





At 24, Anna Ousseni graduated with a Bachelor in charge of import-export area, according to Close. “I am so proud to be able to represent our beautiful island, its values ​​and its culture at the Miss France pageant,” she said on Instagram shortly after her election.

> Miss Midi-Pyrénées: Hannah Friconnet

“Anxious and emotional” but “passionate and whole”: this is how Miss Midi-Pyrénées 2021 defines herself in the columns of The Dispatch. A communication student in Toulouse, the 22-year-old loves cooking, yoga and traveling.

> Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais: Donatella Meden

Resident of Lambersart, near Lille, Donatella Meden is a third-year Bachelor student in luxury management. The 21-year-old wants to become a brand manager and is passionate about history, music, cinema and fashion, as she says in Lille News. At the same time, she has been evolving as a model since her childhood.

> Miss Normandy: Youssra Askry

Youssra Askry grew up in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines), far from the Normandy that she represents. She is currently completing her master’s degree in adapted physical activities and health at the University of Rouen, according to Tele-leisure. The 24-year-old is herself a licensee from the French Athletics Federation.

> Miss New Caledonia: Emmy Chenin

It is Emmy Chenin, 18, who will represent New Caledonia on December 11. As she explains in a portrait released by The 1st, she registered for the election on an initiative of her mother and a friend: “I do not regret at all, because it is a very rich experience, as much on the personal level as with the contact others”. She believes that “the main values ​​of a Miss New Caledonia would be humility and respect.”

> Miss Pays-de-la-Loire: Line Carvalho

Currently a student in preparatory class with the objective of becoming an airline pilot, Line Carvalho is “determined to win the crown of Miss France”, as she explains to The Scout. At 20, she is also passionate about dancing and performing, according to RTL.

> Miss Picardy: Hayate El Gharmaoui

At 21, Miss Picardie seems to have already had several lives. Currently a Bachelor of Sports Business student in Paris, this Compiégnoise has joined the municipal team of Philippe Mariani (LR) for the 2020 elections, as reported The Parisian: “I saw it as a way to represent young people from priority neighborhoods, to give a good image of them,” she declares on a daily basis, while claiming to be without a label. She works alternately for the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service of the Oise. Volunteer at Secours populaire, she marauds the homeless and has set up her own association to collect clothes.

> Miss Poitou-Charentes: Lolita Ferrari

Lolita Ferrari is 23 years old. Unhappy candidate of the 2020 election, during which she had finished first runner-up of Miss Poitou-Charentes, it is she, this time, who will represent her region in the Miss France competition. As reported South West, she aims to set up her brand of cosmetic products.

> Miss Provence: Eva Navarro

Eva Navarro is 19 and in her second year at a public relations and events school, as reported Provence. At the same time, she works as a photo model, which allows her to engage in the competition with a little notoriety on the web: the young woman is already followed by more than 33,000 people on Instagram.

> Miss Reunion: Dana Virin

Originally from Sainte-Suzanne, Dana Virin, 22, is a Master 2 student in Money Banking Finance Insurance. She is doing work-study this year as an assistant in charge of professional affairs, as reported by Star TV. In an interview for Reunion branch, she says she wants to support “the emancipation of women”: “Things have to change, the influx of domestic violence in Reunion Island during the health crisis is proof of this, the parity between men and women on a daily basis, the place of women in our families … “

> Miss Rhône-Alpes: Charlotte Faure

Charlotte Faure, 20, is in her second year of BTS Communication in Grenoble. Originally from Nîmes, she has been practicing volleyball for ten years at a professional level, as reported The Journal of Women. “I have been playing volleyball for the national team 2 in Grenoble for 10 years. This is what taught me perseverance and the spirit of competition”, she explains to France Blue.

> Miss Tahiti: Tumateata Bush

Tumateata Buisson is 24 years old. She was the first regional miss to be crowned this year, last June. According to Le Figaro, she works in Tahiti as a communication officer in the field of tourism. “I have Asian origins, a Tahitian first name and a French name, that’s what constitutes my crossbreeding”, she declared to The 1st.

The association Dare feminism! last week seized the Prud’hommes against the beauty contest. The objective is that the Prud’hommes recognize that the services of young women are not voluntary, and therefore constitute an employment contract. In which case, the latter would be discriminating, according to the association.