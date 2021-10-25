Miss France 2022: Who is Youssra Askry, Miss Normandy 2021?

Youssra Askry grew up in Mantes-la-Jolie (Yvelines) before moving to Normandy. The young woman, who was licensed from the French Athletics Federation, is completing a master’s degree in adapted physical activities and health, at the University of Rouen, as explained Paris-Normandy. Sport therefore holds a large place in her life, because she considers it necessary for her balance.





It was not the first time that she took part in this regional election. Indeed, Youssra Askry was a candidate last year and had even finished second runner-up. She therefore did not give up her dream and will participate in Miss France 2022 on December 11, at the Zénith in Caen. The competition taking place in his region, perhaps it will bring him happiness. She will notably face Sarah Conan (Miss Bretagne 2021), Lolita Ferrari (Miss Poitou-Charentes), Charlotte Faure (Miss Rhône-Alpes), Hannah Friconnet (Miss Midi-Pyrénées), Dana Virin (Miss Réunion), Emmy Chenin (Miss Nouvelle) -Calédonie), Ludivine Edmond (Miss Guadeloupe), Marion Ratié (Miss Languedoc-Roussillon), Eva Navarro (Miss Provence), Emma Renucci (Miss Corse), Mélysa Stéphenson (Miss Guyane) or Ambre Andrieu (Miss Aquitaine).