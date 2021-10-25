Moderna vaccine: European Medicines Agency approves recall for over 18s

On April 16, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a syringe with a vial of Moderna vaccine at an immunization clinic at the Jewish Community Center in the Staten Island neighborhood of New York, United States. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

French health authorities were waiting for the green light. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) finally approved, Monday, October 25, the administration of booster doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine from the Moderna laboratory, to people aged 18 and over. The notice comes as health authorities worry about a drop in the level of protection after the first injections.

Spikevax is the second booster to receive the green light after Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine earlier this month. “Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose resulted in increased antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels decreased.”, said the EAJ.





Similar side effects

The health authorities of the 27 members of the EU “May issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation”, added the watchdog, based in Amsterdam.

The agency says current data shows a pattern of side effects similar to that following the second dose of Spikevax. “The risk of inflammatory heart problems and other very rare side effects after a booster is carefully monitored”, continues the AEM.

“The booster dose is half the dose used after the first injections”, adds the agency. Earlier this month, the AEM approved booster shots of the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine for those over 18, as well as additional doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax for people with severely weakened immune systems.

