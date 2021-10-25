Monfils absent from the France team, Gasquet and Rinderknech selected

There will be no Gaël Monfils in the French team, but an alloy of old sea dogs used to the tournament, and promising young people. Sébastien Grosjean, the captain of the France team, announced Monday, October 25 the names of those selected for the final phase of the Davis Cup.

Ugo Humbert, Richard Gasquet, TOrthur Rinderknech, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut were thus called to play in the tournament which brings together the 18 best nations in men’s tennis.

Alongside the essential double Herbert / Mahut, Sébastien Grosjean bet on experienced players: “Ugo Humbert, who this year won the Halle tournament (ATP 500), is a safe bet, all the more so in indoor. He will thus be the n ° 1 of the team. I also rely on Richard’s experience Gasquet, who won this Cup Davis and can play both singles and doubles. “

Players able to support Arthur Rinderknech, the new kid on the list. “I wanted to make a mixture of young players with Arthur and Ugo, and the experienced Richard, Nico and Pierre-Hugues“, explained the French captain.

Our 5 Blues who will compete in the @DavisCup 2021 Richard Gasquet

Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Ugo Humbert

Nicolas mahut

Arthur rinderknech

#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/J2RWpvQADp – FFT (@FFTennis) October 25, 2021

France’s group matches will be played from November 25 in Innsbruck, Austria, where the Blues will meet Great Britain and the Czech Republic. If the French cross their pool, they will play their quarter, still in Austria, against the winner of the pool which brings together Serbia of Novak Djokovic, Germany without Zverev and Austria.