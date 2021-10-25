Moscow mayor orders unvaccinated over 60s to be confined for four months

Russia is in the throes of a massive upsurge in Covid-19 cases on its soil. As a result, while Russian seniors are dragging their feet at the idea of ​​getting vaccinated, the Moscow city hall has decreed the re-containment as of Monday and for four months of its population over 60 years unvaccinated, as well. only chronically ill people.

The oldest unvaccinated Muscovites are all called to return home from this Monday and for the next 120 days. Indeed, as Russia is hit hard by a new wave of Covid-19 – Sunday, according to the WHO, 1,069 of its citizens were swept away by the scourge, losses bringing the official total toll to 231,669 dead – the mayor of the capital has decreed the re-containment of its citizens over the age of 60 as well as the chronically ill. And this for four months. The measure takes effect on Monday.

At the same time, as specified here West France, he set a tight course for companies in his territory: ensure that 80% of their employees are vaccinated on January 1, and force others to telework.

“Too many lies”

This turn of the screw is explained by the skepticism even the hostility of the Russians in front of the vaccination. Thus, as the daily newspaper on the Atlantic coast notes, only 33% of individuals have completed their vaccination schedule. This rate even reaches two thirds of those over 60, according to data put forward by the correspondent of Radio France in Moscow on Monday morning.

It seems that the stiffness of this generation, yet the most vulnerable to the virus, is that it feels particularly scalded by the memory of decades of untruths of its political class. In a report broadcast in the morning on France Inter, Anastasia, 64, thus justified her desire – and that of many people of her age group – not to be vaccinated: “Most people have not trust, they are afraid, they are too used to lies. They no longer believe in power “.





Putin’s complaint

Taking the measure of the situation, Vladimir Poutine gives of his person. To the point that speaking last Wednesday to the population, he seemed to take plaintive accents to convince them, as shown in this translation of his intervention by RFI:

“We only have two options in this period: get sick or get vaccinated. But why wait until you are sick and suffer dire consequences? Please be responsible. Take the necessary steps to protect your health and that of your loved ones. “

And it doesn’t stop there. The Russian president has decided to put the whole country – employees and civil servants – on paid leave for a week from October 30 (Saturday) to November 7. This forced stop will even begin two days earlier in Moscow.

However, Vladimir Putin himself took some time to get used to the idea of ​​the vaccine. He had thus waited until March 2021 to satisfy a first injection. Without knowing moreover if he had received a dose of the local vaccine, Sputnik V, still notes RFI.