MotoGP – How Quartararo became world champion, from “mediocre Moto2 rider” to successor to Valentino Rossi

Back then, we would have bet that he would get to where he is today faster, earlier. Sunday, at the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) crowned himself world champion and fulfilled the destiny that many had predicted for him, in 2015, when the organizers of the Championship had granted him a derogation so that he can participate even before reaching the legal age, namely 16 years. But in the queen category as in the lower classes, his path to the supreme coronation was longer, more tortuous and steeper than expected.

2019, the revelation

It all starts out like a nightmare. Freshly promoted to MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo completed convincing winter testing and achieved his first qualification of the year, in Qatar (5th). But its promotion is still debated; his resume is meager, the Frenchman simply had the good idea to line up two podiums including a success in Moto2, at the start of the previous summer, when the brand new structure of the elite, the Sepang Racing Team, was summoned. to name its driver duo for the 2019 season. “To be fair, Fabio was a poor Moto2 rider“, will admit later to The Race Johan Sitegefelt … team manager.

Under pressure, “El Diablo” is the best placed rookie on the starting grid of the inaugural round. But he stalls – an extremely rare error at this level – even before leaving for the warm-up lap. And must finally start from the pit lane. Last at the start, at the gates of the points at the finish after having established the fastest lap in the race, the French nonetheless draws attention to his talent … and his character: on his return to the box, he burst into tears. Head, helmet and arms crossed on the knees.

He collapsed again, a month and a half later, in the middle of the Spanish Grand Prix, his gear selector having broken while he was chasing behind Marc Marquez. The day before, he had recovered a record from the Spaniard by becoming the youngest poleman in history. A funny emotional lift. One again.

“El Diablo” is emotional. May be too much. Whatever. The good results parade. The podiums arrive, in Catalonia then in Assen. From now on, no one questions the legitimacy of the promotion of the Niçois. Some are even starting to wonder if this kid can eventually become super-champion Marc Marquez’s kryptonite.

Just before the San Marino Grand Prix, the Spaniard delivers his own opinion: Quartararo is a major opponent, “for this year and for the future. “The race disputed a few days later proves him right. In Misano, the Frenchman dominated for 23 laps, but ended up losing to the Catalan after a crazy pass of arms on the last lap.”It was the best moment of my career, and maybe even of my life“, then tells the young pilot.”I’m happy to have won but the best today was Fabio“, Marquez analysis. These two put it back three weeks later, in Buriram, where the Catalan won a sixth title.

Quick, quick, next season.

2020, disillusionment

July 19, 2020, Jérez. The world has changed. The balance of power, too. Ensured even before the pandemic ravages Europe to succeed Valentino Rossi in 2021, Quartararo changes status. No more question, for him, of being satisfied with the crumbs left by Marc Marquez. “I don’t want to say I’m ready for the title, because I’m not, but it’s a year where I can fight for good positions from the first Grand Prix.“, he warns.

The French keep their word. Impressive on Saturday, impressive on Sunday, “El Diablo” won its very first success in the inaugural round and put an end to 21 years of famine for the French motorcycle sport. What he does not know yet is that he will become the favorite for the title, aligning a second success on the same route while Marc Marquez, him, was seriously injured. And that changes everything.

Very quickly, however, the royal road to the title becomes a particularly tricky one. Here, one wonders if the wolves are not better placed than the leader of the pack. There, we question the legitimacy of this championship – and therefore of its future winner – truncated and disputed without the boss of the discipline. Elsewhere, it is estimated that a pilot from a satellite team cannot complete the feat, the means of development of the official teams always ending up filling the gaps.

In reality, Quartararo does have a factory M1, the same as that of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales, the two officials of the firm in tune. Petronas, the title sponsor of his team, refused to make the financial effort to offer it to him but the French rider and his manager, Eric Mahé, made an extremely rare decision: they decided to cut the salary offered by Yamaha by view of the 2021 season. “When we saw the lap times Viñales had done in Valencia [aux essais hivernaux, NDLR], we said to ourselves that we absolutely had to have it“, will reveal the Niçois to Motorcycle Review.





Heavy on the financial level, this choice is also on the sporting level. As the season progresses, Yamaha discovers that the engine developed for this vintage has certain failings. Less efficient than its predecessor, the Japanese machine is even obsolete on certain circuits. Quartararo tumbles in the Czech Republic, takes water in Styria, falls twice in San Marino … And despite a third victory in Catalonia, his second part of the season is a fiasco.

On this prototype, the Frenchman is not piloting. He survives. “The bike is totally different from last year, he explains at the end of the season. I never really found her to be mine. We had good results, but I never felt like last year. We need to understand why. We are already working on it but something is missing and I don’t feel comfortable. “In his box, Quartararo plague, groans, annoys. The pressure of the title race and the rise in power of Joan Mir, regular failing to win, does not help.

The magic flies away, so does the dream. The Niçois completed the last three Grands Prix outside the top 10 and fell to eighth place in the world championship. “When you finish the last three races so badly, it’s hard to say that you are happy with your season., he blurted out. But I can also say that it is a season that I will be able to remember because I had three victories. From a certain point of view it’s a good season but unfortunately not completely so it’s a bit sad“.

2021, the consecration

Quartararo is refocusing. He knows how to win races, he is a contender for the title. And the new season allows him to start from a blank page. During the winter, the tricolor prodigy has densified an already busy physical preparation. Mostly, he worked with a psychologist. He had promised himself at the end of the previous year, for “work on managing your emotions, on the bike, in the box and outside of the races“.

From now on, you will no longer hear the 22 year old pilot complaining. Neither of him, nor of his machine, nor of the rest. “Last year when the bike was not behaving well I was always thinking negative things, he emphasizes at the start of the year. I totally changed that to always think in a positive way. “The virtuous circle begins, even after a frustrating first Grand Prix, in Qatar, where his teammate Maverick Viñales won while he was unable to get on the podium. Game postponed.

“El Diablo” wins the following week, lines up five consecutive poles in Europe and stacks the podiums. However, in his entourage, some assure that the new psychological approach had only a minor impact on the regularity of its results. The real change is the motorcycle. “This year he is close to what he was aiming for. So there is less nervousness and he learned the lessons of last year, slips his manager Eric Mahé to our colleagues from Auto Hebdo. It is the combination of these two aspects. He is less in difficulty with his package, therefore less nervous, naturally. “

During the winter, Yamaha followed part of the prerogatives of the successor to Valentino Rossi, abandoning some novelties adopted in 2020 to deliver a machine closer to the one that had allowed the French to tickle Marc Marquez the previous season. The resolution does not suit many people, or rather no one other than him: Rossi is dumped and Viñales, irregular, loses his nerves to the point of trying to sabotage his machine, in the race.

For Quartararo, everything is going brilliantly. Over time, the French driver has no rival. From raising the curtain to a rather special Austrian Grand Prix in early August, the Frenchman never leaves the Top 6 in the race. Except in Spain, in Jérez, where the French completed the event with his arm atrophied by compartment syndrome, while he was leading with a margin. He lands a podium in the rain – which was unimaginable before – and the pressure seems to slip on his leather. It is not Francesco Bagnaia, winner of two consecutive Grand Prix with the manner, who will say the opposite.

At Misano 2, on the circuit where his runner-up had beaten him a few weeks earlier, the Niçois converted his first match point after the fall of the rival. Quartararo is on top of the world. At 22 years. And after three seasons in MotoGP which, at times, perhaps seemed longer to him.

