    Mourning, Faustine Bollaert announces the death of a guest

    This is very sad news for the team of the show “It begins today”. During this testimonial meeting broadcast since 2017 on France 2, Faustine Bollaert receives a multitude of guests who entrust her with slices of life and often poignant journeys.

    But this Monday, November 25, it is time for meditation since a guest of the program has breathed its last. Sonia, who battled fiercely with breast cancer, has died. This mother of a girl had told her battle against cancer during a program with the theme: “Breast cancer – How to keep smiling?”.

    The information was revealed on Twitter this Monday, October 25 by the production of the show: “It is with deep sadness that we have just learned of the death of Sonia, one of our guests in 2017. She has been fighting breast cancer since 2015. A ray of sunshine, a real lioness in the face of illness. Our thoughts are with his two brave daughters“, can we read in the caption of a photograph immortalizing Sonia alongside Faustine Bollaert during her participation in the show.


