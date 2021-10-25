Muriel Robin mom one day? She takes stock of her plans for a child

Happy as a couple for several years now, Muriel Robin would have liked this beautiful story to continue with a child. But the star, now 66 years old, admits it: this beautiful life project has fallen into the water. If she had several options on the table, it seems that she unfortunately waited too long.

The star made frank confidences to TV 7 Days, while she was questioned about her desire for motherhood. “No, it’s over. I think there is an age to be a mom. I am old enough to be a grandmother. So, it’s too late. But if my life had to be remade, I would have a child sooner. Alas, it did not happen. It’s like that !“, recounted with great and touching sincerity Muriel Robin. It is true that if she had wanted to carry out this life project, she could then have considered several options earlier, of a natural pregnancy – she was pregnant an times but had a miscarriage – going through ART or adoption.





Muriel Robin, who has been married since February 2021 to his partner Anne Le Nen, devotes herself to other pleasures in life. With his wife, they live between Paris and Corsica, and their little family recently welcomed a new member … “Poupy is a hit on Instagram. We call her a little girl. She’s funny, she’s cute … This little five-month-old dog brings me joy, love. Long live the animals!“, adds the star of I love you hairstyle. And, between two pleasant moments spent with the family, Muriel Robin also devotes herself to her career. She, who has long deplored her absence from the cinema, has set up a production company in which she collaborates with his wife Anne. What to afford the roles that others do not offer.

Muriel Robin is expected on the small screen in two projects: Doubts (Arte) and My angel (TF1). Currently, she is also filming for They love each other (or almost), A television adaptation of the famous trilogy of plays They love each other, They loved each other, and They love each other again, for TF1.