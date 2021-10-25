“My first foster home was the Salvation Army”, the overwhelming confidences of Florent Pagny and his difficult beginnings

Florent Pagny remembers his difficult beginnings as if it were yesterday. A key artist on the music scene for many years now, the latter has succeeded in carving out a special place for himself in the hearts of the French. Author, performer and coach The Voice, he multiplies the projects and never has enough. And as proof, after having released his last album “L’Avenir”, and winning the “All Stars” season of The Voice this Saturday, October 23, Florent Pagny is now preparing to go on tour throughout the country.

A life at 100 per hour which he appreciates after having lived through the first years of difficulties. Invited at the microphone of Isabelle Morizet on Europe 1, the singer made some confidences about his previous life. And in particular the low financial means of his family, helped by the Salvation Army to survive, “They can allow people who do not have the means, like us, to be able to still be with accommodation, a roof, and have a small self organized at the lowest cost. Finally, my first foster home, that was the Salvation Army in Ménilmontant “.





A situation that did not last long for the artist, who returned to working life very quickly. Indeed, from the age of 16, Florent Pagny has done odd jobs to be able to find accommodation and food, “I started working when I was 16. And after that I always managed. “I started out as a clerk in a restaurant, then I was a bit of a pub broker, I learned to pick up a phone and be a little more salesman. “

Odd jobs that finally allowed him to be who he is today thanks to a man, his “savior”, “Then one day I even found myself bartender in a club and I met Dominique Besnehard “, a well-known artistic agent and producer in the community. And for good reason, the latter believed in Florent Pagny, thus become an actor before starting a career in music.

