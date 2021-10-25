Myriam and Thomas of the season of “secret weapons” announce they are in a relationship

Failing to win the 100,000 euros, some come back from Koh Lanta with a beautiful love story. And this is the case of Myriam and Thomas, that viewers discovered in the season of “secret weapons” broadcast at the beginning of the year on TF1. The two candidates announced that they were a couple on their respective Instagram accounts. “Many of you doubted it, it’s official today, folks. Make way for a completely crazy new life that will spark sparks, ”Myriam wrote.

“It’s been 1 year since we started the adventure, 1 year since our eyes met on this canoe… It was love at first sight, we lived this adventure together without ever letting go. Today we are still a close-knit partner in life than ever, ”explained Thomas for his part.





“You and me it was written”

More than a simple formalization, the candidate offered a true declaration of love to his former ally of Koh Lanta. “You were there in the hardest moment of my life, you knew how to support me, to be present without ever judging me without ever letting go of me. I will always be there to protect you, support you and take care of you. You and me it was written, it was obvious… I love you ”, continues Thomas in his message. And we wish them all the best.