Nanoleaf Lines: backlit bars to assemble to illuminate your decor

Nanoleaf continues to enrich its catalog, but abandons geometric LED panels. After hexagons, squares or even triangles, the latest innovation from the firm takes the form of backlit bars 27.85 cm long to be assembled and fixed to the wall, or even to the ceiling. Hence its name: Lines. Users will thus be able to create the shapes of their choice with all the same some constraints, starting with the connectors. Hexagonal in shape, they therefore offer six sides for as many bars or less, to be arranged at angles multiple of 60 °. The number of bars is also limited to 18 per power supply unit.

Like the other Nanoleaf products, the Lines interact with each other once connected and tune their lights, especially to create scenes. 19 are integrated, but it is also possible to create new ones: each bar has two light zones to personalize with 16 million colors to choose from. The Lines are also compatible with Razer’s Chroma technology to extend the experience of compatible games, and Nanoleaf also evokes illuminations in rhythm with music.

The set can be controlled from a smartphone or a Windows or Mac computer thanks to the 2.4 GHz wifi and applications, and is compatible with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit as well as with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands . Nanoleaf adds that its Lines can serve as a Thread router for other compatible devices, and compatibility with the new Matter wireless protocol is planned for next year.

Nanoleaf Lines are expected to arrive in commerce at the end of November. Starter Kits comprising 9 and 15 Lines and as many connectors will be launched at recommended retail prices of € 199.99 and € 299.99 respectively, and they can be completed by means of expansion packs comprising 3 Lines and connectors for 59, € 99. “Skins” are also provided to dress up to 9 Lines and connectors, for € 19.99.