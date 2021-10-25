New reviews for The Eternals … blow to the MCU

That’s it, after months of teasing, Marvel’s Eternals has finally been seen by the American press. And if the first few returns could prove to be promising, it is clear that the general opinion is much more mixed. A particularly marked contrast and which risks lowering somewhat the hype of the European public, who are still waiting to be able to discover the adventures of this new band of superheroes with a four-star cast (Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie …).

An imperfect film, but undeniable qualities

Following almost unanimous criticism from several American media, the shower is all the colder following the publication of the new criticisms from Eternals, the latest Marvel film and the third feature in MCU Phase IV. Because if the opinions that emerge are not as catastrophic as a certain Venom: Let There Be Carnage, for example, there is nothing to strut about.

That the fans are therefore (in part) reassured, everything is not to be thrown in the film directed by Chloé Zhao, far from it: overall, the press holds back a pleasant story to follow and effectively developing the relationships between the characters, despite an uneven distribution of screen time between them. Zhao’s work in directing is also praised, the effects, sets and shots being generally very elaborate.

Chloe Zhao’s sensitivity, to a certain extent, is completely present. It is so in the human simplicity of its characters, in their humor, their conflicts, their passions, in the beauty of the effects, in the decor meticulously crisscrossed by the director. Variety The depth of the film helps counter this choppy storytelling to deliver one of the strongest stories in the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter





Reviews much more … reviews

If the ability of the Eternals to embark the spectator in the adventures of touching characters, all in a beautiful setting, is therefore the great – but imperfect – strength of the title, this in no way prevents it from fishing on other points. Globally, the most criticized point of the feature film is that it is ultimately “just one more MCU movie”, always anchored in the codes of the franchise.

And if this is proof of certain qualities typical of the saga (supercharged action, effective action film …), these codes also mean that The Eternals always seems to have some kind of specifications to follow, preventing it from fully emancipating itself in order to be able to define itself as a film in its own right.

Chloé Zhao’s entry into superheroic universes is undoubtedly ambitious, and tells a dizzying cosmic story. Still, the film doesn’t shy away from all the clichés of superhero movies. Empire

And for those critics who point out the film’s boldness, this one ultimately seems more confusing than anything else…shame.

In a way, Zhao opposes the Marvel formula, but the director goes so far off-track that everything nice about Marvel, namely entertainment, goes by the wayside for something much more. confused. Rather poorly orchestrated, the film’s misguided structure scuttles it. The Playlist

Remember, however, that tastes can vary widely from one culture, country, or simply from one viewer to another. The most important thing is yours. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? The Eternals will be released in our theaters on November 3rd.