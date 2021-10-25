Nikos Aliagas annoyed by a remark from Mika and Jenifer about his look

This Saturday 23 cotobre, took place the final of The Voice. If Anne Sila knew how to conquer the hearts of everyone, Nikos Aliagas also. A crazy sequence will remain in the memories of viewers: the appearance of the host in a skirt. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will show you the famous footage. Are you ready ?

Anne Sila, winner of The Voice All Stars

To celebrate the ten years of The Voice, the management of TF1 had decided to program a special All Stars edition by bringing back former talents who had marked the first ten seasons. To say the least, this season’s finalists have set the bar high. After a single show of more than three hours, the time was therefore for the verdict. Without prolonging the suspense too much, Nikos Aliagas announced that Anne Sila won The Voice All Stars with 38% of the vote. Arriving in the final of the program in season 4 thanks to Florent Pagny, the duo finally finished what they had started earlier.

It must be said that Anne Sila, who will release her next album To our hearts Next Friday, flew over this edition celebrating the 10 years of the show. The young woman, who won 37.5% of the vote (ahead of Louis Delort, 20.8%, and MB14, 20.6%), did not hide her surprise during the TF1 telecrochet: “I didn’t win The Voice the first time around, and I didn’t expect to win The Voice All Stars, that’s for sure. I can’t believe it again this morning. I don’t know how to say thank you to people, I would like to thank them with the coming album and I hope to be on tour to find the public as it should“.

Nikos Aliagas causes a sensation in The Voice

If Anne Sila caused a sensation with his interpretations, Nikos Aliagas has also been talked about. Indeed, the sudden appearance of the presenter in a skirt surprised the five coaches who could not help laughing at this scene: “Sorry I’m looking at you and I can’t speak »Launched Mika who had just mentioned the« little tender moments Of Terence’s performance. An intervention that did not really please the host: “You talk about ‘little’ and you look at me and you laugh, thank you »Noted Nikos Aliagas, somewhat annoyed.





#TheVoiceAllStars #TheVoice @nikosaliagas to @TerenceJamesOff

– If you put on your kilt, I put on my Greek skirt.

Nikos is a man of his word the proof below pic.twitter.com/NfwDOUjiPb – 𝑶𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝑹𝑵𝑶𝑳𝑫 (@tweetolivier) October 23, 2021

It did not take more to provoke the hilarity of the other coaches, in particular Jenifer seized with an uncontrollable laughter. And obviously, on social networks, fans of the program also had a reaction following this funny scene. And to say the least, it’s that Nikos takes it for his rank: It’s crazy how sexy the kilt can be. However Nikos in Greek costume I was not ready“,” Nikos he went crazy tonight, I love“, could we read on Twitter in particular. And you what do you think ?

A new All Stars season of The Voice?

After the success of The Voice’s All Stars season, will there be a second one? Nikos Aliagas is not against in any case: “If TF1 wanted to do it again, I wouldn’t refuse”, he confided in the columns of TV-Leisure. For his part, Matthieu Grelier, director of programs and development of ITV Studios France, is not against the idea either. “I’m not the one who has the answer. It should be discussed with TF1. But I think that if we wanted to make it a second season, we would have the talents for ”. And you, do you think that’s a good idea? Do not hesitate to react in the comments.



