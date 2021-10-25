Nuclear, renewable energies … What to remember from RTE’s report on the future of electricity in France by 2050

Two years of work, 40 technical meetings, 9 working groups to answer a question: cow to phase out fossil fuels completely by 2050? This is the meaning of the thick report that RTE submitted to the government office on Monday, October 25. The manager of the Electricity Transmission Network proposes six scenarios to develop our electricity production system for the next thirty years, and thus fight against climate change. Franceinfo summarizes for you what to remember.

Six pragmatic scenarios for carbon neutrality in 2050

Inside this rreport, entitled “Energy Futures 2050”, there are six possible scenarios for the country’s future electricity production, with a share of nuclear and / or renewable energies varying depending on the case. This ranges from 100% renewable in 2050 to development “proactive” nuclear.

The first three scenarios give pride of place to renewable energies. The first (100% renewable energies in 2050) assumes a total exit from nuclear power with a pace of development of photovoltaics, wind power and marine energies. “pushed to their maximum”. The second and third options, still without construction of new EPRs, retain a share of nuclear power from already existing reactors.

Conversely, lhe three other scenarios tend rather towards the creation of new new generation reactors (EPR2), associated in all cases with an increase in renewable energies. Two of them imagine a minority but significant share of nuclear in the French mix in 2050, with 8 EPRs or 14 new EPRs respectively launched. A final scenario finally imagines 14 EPRs as well as small reactors, and the extension of part of the existing fleet beyond sixty years, making it possible to still have 50% of nuclear power in 2050.

All these scenarios meet two preconditions: ensuring the security of supply of the French electricity system and achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. “Each scenario simulates the balance between consumption and production every hour of every day and of every year for thirty years, while taking into account the meteorological criteria”, report The world.

Important clarification: RTE does not take sides for one option over another. He just presents “their advantages, their disadvantages, their impacts and their consequences” for the environment and for society, underlines Xavier Piechaczyk, Chairman of the Management Board. In other words, the company describes for each scenario its technical and economic feasibility. “All these paths are possible, although some are more difficult or uncertain”, he simply allows himself to judge.

Renewable energies must be developed significantly (but are expensive)

The authors of the report write it in black and white: achieve carbon neutrality “is impossible without a significant development of renewable energies”. Clear, even the most massive nuclear development scenario will not be possible without a significant boom in renewables. In thirty years, the nuclear industry will not be able to offer a production capacity greater than 50 gigawatts. To get out of this, it will then be necessary to multiply by seven the solar capacity and by 2.5 wind power. “If we want to meet the climate objectives in 2030 and then 2050, at a controlled cost and without taking the risk of being exposed to still not very mature technologies, nuclear and renewable energies will have to come to an agreement in the coming years”, defends Xavier Piechaczyk in the columns of The Express.

One nuance all the same: even if the costs of renewables have fallen sharply, RTE experts warn about the “full cost” of every energy. They point out in particular that solar or wind power require greater investments for the electricity networks (because they are more scattered) and for flexibility (because they do not produce permanently), with the need, for example, for more electricity. storage and back-up thermal power stations running on hydrogen or biomethane.





Nuclear power remains essential

The report should comfort the supporters of the atom. Going completely without nuclear would add “a very strong constraint on achieving carbon neutrality “ (page 29 of the report). Above all, and this is a novelty, the report concludes that nuclear power remains a cheaper route than relying on renewable energies alone to achieve carbon neutrality in the middle of the century, as France has committed to alongside dozens of countries. Thereby, “building new nuclear reactors is relevant” from an economic point of view, can we read in the text of 600 pages.

“The scenarios including new nuclear reactors appear more competitive.” RTE experts in their report “Energy Futures 2050”

The difference is of the order of 10 billion euros per year between a scenario with new nuclear reactors (14 EPR) and another without, posing the postulate of the development of large renewable parks. The gap is even widening to some 20 billion per year if we compare this nuclear option to another involving development. “diffuse” renewables, in particular with strong recourse to solar power installed on roofs.

There is urgency to act

Whatever the scenario favored by the government, whatever the nuclear-renewables ratio chosen, one thing is however certain, repeat the authors of the report: “there is an urgent need to mobilize”. “The climate crisis requires going much faster during the next decade than during the preceding one, while ensuring that society adheres to the objectives and the measures undertaken and not being limited to transferring emissions outside France”, can we read (page 60).

The boss of RTE goes even further, still in The Express : “There is an urgent need to decarbonize our uses, there is an urgent need to electrify the economy because it serves decarbonation. There is also an urgent need to take guidelines on our future electricity mix. Because the sooner these guidelines are taken, the faster we will be in working order towards our climate goals. “

“If we do not take them now, it will probably be difficult to meet carbon neutrality by 2050, or even the 55% reduction in emissions by 2030, which the European Union foresees. “ Xavier Piechaczyk, CEO of RTE at “L’Express”

In the midst of the debate on purchasing power, this conclusion will obviously have a particular resonance. RTE concludes that “the carbon neutral electrical system can be achieved at a controllable cost for France”. Concretely, it would result in an increase of around 15% for an electric megawatt hour (MWh).