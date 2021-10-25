numerous arrests, injured police officers … the heavy toll of incidents at the Vélodrome

The OM-PSG Classic (0-0) was marked by numerous incidents between supporters and the police on and outside the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday evening. Nine police officers were injured. Twenty-one people were taken into police custody.

We dreaded them. They unfortunately took place. Incidents spoiled the OM-PSG Classic (0-0) Sunday evening at the Stade Vélodrome. Inside the Marseille setting, projectiles were thrown on the lawn despite the safety nets put in place for the event. But the most violent incidents took place outside the stadium, on the forecourt of the Vélodrome. Hundreds of people tried to enter the stadium by forcing entry and knocking down barriers. This violence provoked the intervention of the police, which resorted to the use of tear gas.

21 people in police custody

According to information from BFMTV, the toll of these incidents between spectators and the police is nine injured among the police. Eight CRS suffer from bruises, a commissioner received a stone in the face. He was taken to hospital and will have to observe seven days of ITT. The security forces carried out 21 arrests. These people were taken into custody.

While waiting for the meeting of the LFP disciplinary committee, let us recall that Olympique de Marseille is under the threat of one point withdrawal following incidents with the supporters during the trip to Angers. After the shock against PSG, Dimitri Payet demanded sanctions for the troublemakers: “Thank you to the public who set fire and were exemplary, but I also saw bottles, chargers, lighters, I I’ve already seen it on me, I know what it is, said the Reunion. Some slip, we risk losing points, we can not say that these people like OM. I am disillusioned, I do not understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we can no longer wait for someone to be injured. “