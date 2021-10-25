of PS5 stocks by the millions on the internet

We all know how difficult it is to get a next-gen console. The Playstation 5 is constantly out of stock and the Xbox Series are not doing much better. But as the holiday season and commercial events approach, back-stores of stores full of PS5…

Playstation 5: stocks available for Black Friday and Christmas?

It was on TikTok that an employee of the Walmart store chain shared a preview of the store’s warehouse. We see hundreds of thousands of PS5s stored, so numerous that they form a building of consoles. Except that on the internet and in stores, customers are categorical: no console is available!

You only have to go down a little in the comments to find the reason, explained by other store workers practicing the same thing: it is inventory reserved for Black Friday and the holiday season.





The user ‘_3016 ° 1’ explains for example:

All the big chains are doing this in the UK, to dominate commercial sales. If Amazon puts X million PS5s on sale all at once, they will capture 100% of the market share for a few days and when you are on the site for a product, another is quickly added to the cart …

In short, enough to start a controversy since the rare statements of next-gen console resellers are limited to talking about “anti-scalping practices“, scalpers who are however still active.

In France, Micromania, Amazon and FNAC also concerned?

If the video posted above is only for the United States and the Walmart chain, there is no indication that it is not the same in our regions.

In France for example, ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ follows ‘Black Friday’ and allows you to make promotions on millions of products. And if the PS5 will surely not be affected by these reductions since it is sold at almost cost price, e-merchants know that bringing the customer to their site is already a victory.

Recently, the ‘drops’ of stocks were just a little more numerous and generous than usual. What to give credit to the rumor … and reveal, unwittingly, that the warehouses are packed?

Answer for Black Friday on November 26 !