OGC Nice overthrows Lyon, the real culprit!

Clumsy in front of goal and sent off against OGC Nice, Tino Kadewere is undoubtedly the first culprit of the defeat of OL (3-2) on Sunday. But he is not the only one responsible, Pierre Ménès has designated another culprit.

OL: Tino Kadewere, the first to blame

Tino Kadewere, author of a dangerous and stupid tackle (70 meters from the OL camp) on Melvin Bard, was excluded in the 85th, during the match against OGC Nice. The Lyonnais were leading 2-1 when their striker, who missed clear scoring opportunities, received a direct red card. Reduced to 10 against 11, the Gones were overthrown by the Gym, thanks to two goals scored by Andy Delort from a penalty (89th), following a fault by Jérôme Boateng and Evann Guessand in added time (90th + 3). Without a doubt, the exclusion of Tino Kadewere was the turning point in the match lost by Olympique Lyonnais at the Allianz Riviera.





Pierre Ménès accuses Jérôme Boateng too

The Zimbabwean center-forward is not however the only responsible according to Pierre Ménès, in his analysis of the match on his blog. The former consultant of Canal + emphasizes that “Youcef Atal equalized on a solitary action where he completely colds Jérôme Boateng”. The sports journalist also indicates that “Guessand gave this hallucinating victory to the Aiglons on a totally improbable placement from Boateng who nevertheless looked good at the end of the match”. However, it should be remembered that the German central defender was the author of an assist on the goal of Karl Toko-Ekambi (1-0, 35th). Jerome Boateng (33 years old) was recruited freely by OL at the end of the summer transfer window. He signed for Lyon after his contract with Bayern Munich where he played 10 seasons in a row (2011-2021).