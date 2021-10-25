older cars will need to change camera for autonomous driving

Offered as an option since the end of 2016, fully autonomous driving capability is still a long time coming among Tesla customers. If the beta is now available drop by drop in some in the United States, for the oldest vehicle owners of the mark, it is the cold shower: impossible to use this option with the current cameras.

Expected as one of the biggest technological advances of the moment, Tesla’s fully autonomous driving capability has made some people happy since the beginning of October 2021 in the United States. Indeed, those who manage to have an excellent “Safety Score” can download a beta allowing them to taste in preview the future of driving. But there is a catch for the oldest customers, who finally understand why they are for the moment still excluded from the program.

Oldest customers are penalized

In the course of 2016, Tesla began to equip its vehicles with a whole suite of cameras and sensors which were subsequently named “Autopilot 2.0”. Along with the arrival of these cameras, the manufacturer has started to offer the option “Fully autonomous driving capability” (which is usually referred to as FSD for Full-Self Driving) with the promise of a vehicle that will be able to drive in full autonomy when the software is developed and the regulators accept its commissioning.

We are now five years later, and little by little this promise is becoming a little more real, even if the first customers have a very bad surprise. Indeed, at a time when the brand’s most recent customers can benefit from the FSD beta for a few weeks, those who spent several thousand dollars 5 years ago must always take their troubles patiently, and for cause: Elon Musk has just revealed that the cameras that equipped the first vehicles eligible for the FSD option could not, in the end, use the current software because the cameras must be replaced.





Yeah, although early production cars will need camera upgrades, as well as FSD computer (all included in the price) – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021

Translation of the above tweets:

“What will happen to the 2016 and 2017 Tesla with the FSD option? Are they going to get the beta? Members are working to have a high Safety Score ”;

“Yes, however older vehicles will need an update to the cameras, as well as the fully autonomous driving computer (everything is included in the price)”.

Most Tesla owners who have paid for the FSD option have already benefited from the replacement of the computer, but this is the first time that the cameras have been mentioned. There are currently no details on the schedule for this replacement campaign, and it’s a safe bet that the frustration of Tesla owners who waited to be able to take advantage of the FSD in beta will grow while waiting for this famous replacement of cameras.