OM: Ben Arfa disappointed by the Marseillais

At the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1 on Sunday, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain neutralized each other (0-0). Yet in numerical superiority after the expulsion of Achraf Hakimi in the 57th minute of play, the Marseillais struggled to pack the debates to try to win. A behavior that disappointed Hatem Ben Arfa.





“I liked the first period of the Parisians in the sense that we felt that they controlled the match. They sinned a little in the finish but, on the whole, they were serene. (…) On the other hand, I did not find Marseille from previous matches in the ambitions, as if he was afraid of Parisian cons. It was not OM that made me love since the start of the season. OM have approached the match more in victim mode than conqueror. And even at eleven against ten, the Marseillais were not more conquerors. (…) Yes, I find that the OM missed its match. Usually, the matches of OM are beautiful to see. Not on Sunday evening. It seems that OM have disowned their state of mind, “regretted the former player of the two clubs for the daily L’Equipe on Monday.

