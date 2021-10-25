OM-PSG: 9 police officers injured and 21 arrests on the sidelines of the clasico

The incidents between spectators and the police inside and in front of the Velodrome stadium during the OM-PSG match left nine police officers injured, according to information from BFMTV. Eight CRS suffer from bruises, a commissioner received a stone in the face and will have to observe seven days of ITT. The security forces carried out 21 arrests. These people were taken into custody.

After the 101st clasico, OM playmaker Dimitri Payet said he was “disillusioned” by the new throws of projectiles, which risk “losing points” to his club. “Thank you to the audience who set the fire and were exemplary, but I also saw bottles, chargers, lighters, I’ve seen them on me before, I know what it is. Some slip, we risk losing points, we cannot say that these people like OM, ”said Payet in the mixed zone after the match of the 11th day of Ligue 1. I do not understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we can no longer wait for someone to be injured. “

VIDEO. OM – PSG: “These are not supporters of OM”, Payet denounces the excesses on the sidelines of the clasico

In addition, OM supporters sent a message to the Professional Football League (LFP) on Sunday before the start of the OM-PSG match, with a huge “LFP MERDA” tifo deployed at the Stade Vélodrome. The tifo, installed throughout the North Bend of the Vélodrome, was revealed when the players entered the field. On the other side of the stadium, in the South Turn, a large number of smoke bombs were ignited.



OM has already been sanctioned twice this season by the LFP disciplinary committee for incidents in the stands, first after the Nice-OM match on August 22, then after the one played in Angers on September 22. Since this match, OM is under the threat of a withdrawal of one point in the standings in the event of a repeat offense.

Calm returned at the end of the match

In the first period, the match was very briefly interrupted because of a few projectiles thrown in the direction of a corner post, where the Parisian Neymar was about to strike. The stadium announcer made an announcement on the microphone, warning that the match could be stopped in the event of a repeat.

During the second period, a spectator also entered the field and approached Parisian Lionel Messi before being evacuated by several stewards.

Outside the stadium, the match was marked by a few incidents, especially during the first half. “Hundreds of people tried to enter” into the stadium despite the closed doors, requiring the intervention of the police, said the police headquarters. Tear gas was fired. At the start of the second half, calm had returned and the exit from the stadium at the end of the match was peaceful.