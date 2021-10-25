More

    Ousmane Dembélé finally on the return / Spain / Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

    Sports


    It was time.

    It’s been more than five months that Ousmane Dembélé has not grazed the lawn with the FC Barcelona tunic. Subscribed to the infirmary, the French wisp has not been spared from injuries since his arrival on Catalan soil in 2017. In full Euro with the Blues, the 24-year-old striker was forced to forfeit the rest of competition due to a ligament injury in the thigh. This new nightmare over, Dembélé could make his comeback this weekend.

    In any case, this is what the Iberian daily announces. Sport in its columns this Monday. Ousmane Dembélé is entering a decisive week in his recovery and would have participated in a good part of the session with the group this Monday morning. Certainly forfeited for the match against Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday, the former resident of Stade Rennes could be in the game against Alavés next Saturday and thus obtain his first minutes of play of the season. With this new injury, Ousmane Dembélé now has 663 days of unavailability since his arrival at Barça.

    Has the hour of redemption come?
    MD


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFuel: rush for bioethanol, half the price – Economy
    Next articleAmerican makes false claims and offers himself a very expensive Pokémon card

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC