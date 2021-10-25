Ousmane Dembélé finally on the return / Spain / Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

It was time.

It’s been more than five months that Ousmane Dembélé has not grazed the lawn with the FC Barcelona tunic. Subscribed to the infirmary, the French wisp has not been spared from injuries since his arrival on Catalan soil in 2017. In full Euro with the Blues, the 24-year-old striker was forced to forfeit the rest of competition due to a ligament injury in the thigh. This new nightmare over, Dembélé could make his comeback this weekend.



#FCB El francés, que hoy hizo ya parte del entrenamiento con el grupo, podría regresar a la convocatoria ante el Alavés @ Albertgrl96 https://t.co/9Ff5SV1i4k

– Diario SPORT (@sport) October 25, 2021

In any case, this is what the Iberian daily announces. Sport in its columns this Monday. Ousmane Dembélé is entering a decisive week in his recovery and would have participated in a good part of the session with the group this Monday morning. Certainly forfeited for the match against Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday, the former resident of Stade Rennes could be in the game against Alavés next Saturday and thus obtain his first minutes of play of the season. With this new injury, Ousmane Dembélé now has 663 days of unavailability since his arrival at Barça.

Has the hour of redemption come?

MD