Paul Pogba’s nightmarish afternoon

A quarter of an hour. It’s Paul Pogba’s playing time against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, during the England derby. Entered into play for the start of the second period, the French midfielder received a direct red card following a serious foul on Naby Keita. A gesture that symbolized the frustration of Mancunians, humiliated by their historic rival.





The former Juve thought he had escaped the worst, with a yellow card, but after consulting the VAR, he was awarded a red. Fifteen big minutes spent on the lawn of Old Trafford during which the 2018 world champion could not contribute much. “Fortunately” for him, this red is a bit overshadowed by the big loss of the team.

The fans go after him

It is especially his trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjær who collects most of the criticism from the media this morning, Pogba’s red card being considered anecdotal, especially since the meeting had already been folded for a long time at the time of his expulsion to the 61st minute. Mancunian fans on the other hand are very hard on their player, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

For them, the referee’s decision is totally justified, and it is Pogba who is wrong on this point. Paul Scholes, club legend, was very harsh on him: “Manchester United will not lose anything if Pogba does not play again”. However, we imagine that for most people, this red card does not call into question the Frenchman’s great season, which notably displays 7 assists in 9 Premier League appearances …