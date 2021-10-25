PayDay 3: Finally some info and artwork on the Starbreeze heist game

Announced in 2016, PayDay 3 paid the price for the cash flow problems of Starbreeze, which has since restructured around the license, selling everything else (or almost). But on the occasion of the ten years of PayDay, we were entitled to the first information about the title.

Waited somewhere in 2023, Payday 3 y first had to find a publisher, which will be Koch Media. Since the restructuring of the studio, PayDay 3 has been very discreet, and it was not until the last few days to find out more about it. During a dedicated stream every 10 years of the franchise, we were treated to an intervention from Erik Wonnevi, game director of the game. He indicated that PayDay 3 will take place a few years after the second episode, and will stage the famous gang, forced to leave retirement to face a new threat.





To modernize the experience, Starbreeze will add new elements, among which the darknet, cryptocurrencies, surveillance tools and various high-tech gadgets. The title will start in the heart of New York, a choice made by Starbreeze to bring more life to the environments in which the game takes place. Concrete development only started recently, so you will have to be patient before seeing PayDay 3. To help players wait, Starbreeze has published some artworks, which you can observe in this article.

