More

    PayDay 3: Finally some info and artwork on the Starbreeze heist game

    Technology


    Game News PayDay 3: Finally some info and artwork on the Starbreeze heist game

    Announced in 2016, PayDay 3 paid the price for the cash flow problems of Starbreeze, which has since restructured around the license, selling everything else (or almost). But on the occasion of the ten years of PayDay, we were entitled to the first information about the title.

    PayDay 3: Finally some info and artwork on the Starbreeze heist game

    Waited somewhere in 2023, Payday 3 y first had to find a publisher, which will be Koch Media. Since the restructuring of the studio, PayDay 3 has been very discreet, and it was not until the last few days to find out more about it. During a dedicated stream every 10 years of the franchise, we were treated to an intervention from Erik Wonnevi, game director of the game. He indicated that PayDay 3 will take place a few years after the second episode, and will stage the famous gang, forced to leave retirement to face a new threat.


    PayDay 3: Finally some info and artwork on the Starbreeze heist game

    To modernize the experience, Starbreeze will add new elements, among which the darknet, cryptocurrencies, surveillance tools and various high-tech gadgets. The title will start in the heart of New York, a choice made by Starbreeze to bring more life to the environments in which the game takes place. Concrete development only started recently, so you will have to be patient before seeing PayDay 3. To help players wait, Starbreeze has published some artworks, which you can observe in this article.

    To read also

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlePaul Pogba’s nightmarish afternoon
    Next articlethe actor was practicing drawing his pistol at the time of the drama

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC