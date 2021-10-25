Payday 3 gives news for the 10 years of the franchise | Xbox one

Things are progressing slowly but surely for Payday 3. Starbreeze has put its little baby back in the spotlight as the license blows out its 10th birthday. Players can smile.

Do not forget the difficulties of the past

The video game has an incalculable number of stories where software which has created a reputation of hell thanks to the fans, however had all the pains in the world to go further than a first opus.

Duke Nukem is the perfect example, with his legendary status and the oh-so-chaotic development of Duke Nukem Forever who almost found a twin brother with Payday 3.

Without their story being identical, Payday 3 nevertheless imprints several similarities to its “big brother”.

It would indeed be inappropriate to forget that this third opus has passed very close to the trash. Blame it on the coronavirus, which plunged Starbreeze into a period of doubt as the studio was hit by financial difficulties and desperately sought an editor for Payday 3, before Prime Matter finally stepped in as a savior.

The best is yet to come

Since then, even if some areas of turbulence have been noted, Payday 3 seems to be on the right track.





On the occasion of a Live Stream broadcast to celebrate the 10 years of the license, Starbreeze came to bring us good news about this third installment.

First of all, note that the development of the game is progressing well. The move to Unreal Engine 4 is particularly enthusiastic about developers, since this graphics engine will allow the production team to offer much more lively environments to players.

The interactions will also be much more numerous, enough to offer a much more immersive experience than with Payday 2.

A story in line with the times

Regarding its storyline, Payday 3 will take place several years after the second episode.

Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf will be forced to come out of retirement in order to commit new misdeeds in a New York City that has evolved with the times and where the media continue to highlight digital progress.

In addition, cryptocurrencies and mass surveillance via the Dark Web will also have a big role to play in this new adventure.

A nice program that we just want to see more while quietly waiting for 2023, the game’s release date.