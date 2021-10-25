persistent gray areas after the autopsy of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie

The results of the examination of Brian Laundrie’s body, which US police have actively sought for more than a month, came out on Sunday. If they do not make it possible to establish the causes of his death, the police still have elements to exploit.

We will therefore not know how Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of influencer Gabby Petito, died. The US police searched hard for the 23-year-old for more than a month as part of the investigation into the murder of his partner. His body was finally found Thursday in the Carlton Nature Reserve, Florida.

And the results of the autopsy of his body came out on Sunday. His family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, commented on them to CNN: “The autopsy did not identify the causes or the manner in which Brian Laundrie died.”

Without ceremony

The operation post mortem now complete, his relatives will soon come into possession of his remains. His family will therefore be free to dispose of it. The council has already indicated that she intends to cremate him, without ceremony.

At this stage, there are therefore many gray areas. Even the temporality of Brian Laundrie’s death is enigmatic. We hardly know that she intervened somewhere between September 13, when he fled his parents’ Florida home, and October 20, when investigators discovered his body in the nearby Carlton reservation. of the family stronghold, in a swamp.

A timeline full of gray areas

If the autopsy did not show anything, the identification of the body allows investigators to no longer have to process numerous reports identified by individuals who believe they have come across the man who had become the most wanted fugitive from the United States. Still, the investigators come back to their starting point, with a chronology of events full of holes and gray areas.

At the beginning of July, Gabby Petito and her boyfriend inaugurate a road trip across America. From New York, on July 2, they reached Wyoming after several stopovers, notably in Utah. However, on September 1, Brian Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida on his own. On the 11th, the family of his fiancée, left without news since a phone call from the young girl on August 25, attests to her disappearance. On September 13, Brian Laundrie, who has offered no explanation since his return, evaporates. Hope Ends September 19: Gabby Petito’s body is found lying in a park in Wyoming. His autopsy soon reveals that his death probably dates back to the end of August. She died from strangulation.





Strictly speaking, nothing allows to incriminate Brian Laundrie but the terms used by the coroner affirm the homicide. He uses the verb “throttling“which necessarily involves human intervention in suffocation. modus operandi further complicates the case of Brian Laundrie because, as Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor, at CNN reminds, strangulation often includes “an emotional element” and generally points to the responsibility of a relative of the victim.

On October 20, Brian Laundrie’s body was pulled from a swampy area – still submerged at the start of the investigations, which probably explains the delay in its discovery.. It is located in the Carlton reserve, where the police suspected him of having sought refuge, and where the police had been concentrating their efforts for a month.

No telephony … but a notebook

The place, admittedly close to the property of the Laundrie parents, is particularly hospitable, with numerous snakes and alligators. “Someone without experience can not be lucky and survive in this kind of climate,” even said Robert Urban, a specialist in survival, quoted by CNN.

Additional difficulty seems to be a dead end for investigators: they are unlikely to advance in the field of telephony. The laptops that accompanied Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie on their journey are nowhere to be found. In addition, a close relative of the latter’s family said that at the time of disappearing the deceased had not taken his new device – bought in September – with him, nor his wallet.

However, a light sheds light on the future work of investigators. They have in their hands a backpack that was next to Brian Laundrie’s corpse … and a notebook. According to a source close to the investigation relayed by CNN, the contents of the notebook are considered “potentially recoverable”. What to unravel all these mysteries?