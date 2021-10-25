Peugeot finally attacks the highly profitable segment of the SUV coupe

It was a closely guarded secret, but could it be otherwise? After having long maintained the idea that its catalog was now complete with the release of the last 208 at the end of 2019, Peugeot should increase it from next year with a new silhouette. According to press rumors, the lion brand should present in September 2022 a kind of SUV coupe, based on the latest 308, currently being launched.

This information has been confirmed at The gallery by internal sources. Officially, it is content to maintain the vagueness on the renewal of its range which has just restarted with the arrival of a new 308. If we refer to the chronology of the previous range, the next one should therefore be the 3008. But this one will rather be renewed in 2023. The model which knew a refresh in 2020 continues to sell well.

But for the subsidiary of the Stellantis group, resulting from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and the PSA group, it was impossible to stay away from the new fashion of SUV coupe. This silhouette was inaugurated in 2008 by BMW and its famous X6, before being imitated by Mercedes in 2015, then by Audi.

More expensive cars

It is quite simply an SUV whose body has been redesigned at the rear to give it a more tapered and sporty appearance. Some have embellished it with a few inserts on the sides to accentuate this sporty dimension, as with Audi and its Q3 Sportback. Apart from these few styling changes, they basically remain the same models, the same parts, and the same assembly lines but more expensive … Thus, a coupe version sells between 15 and 20% more than a classic version. .

Better: customers who are heading for this silhouette choose more abundantly better equipped versions. The SUV coupe has thus become the new martingale when the crazy growth of SUVs begins to cap around 40% of the market.

“Peugeot will continue to create value for its customers” (Linda Jackson, CEO)

Suddenly, it is the general practitioners who get started. Foremost among them Renault and its Arkana launched at the start of the summer and whose dazzling success astonishes even the management. By adopting this style philosophy, Citroën has also ensured an excellent launch of its new C4. Volkswagen recently entered this niche by presenting the Taigo. The German will soon disclose its ID.5, the first 100% electric coupe SUV on the market. A sign of the times, even the very conservative Volvo will embark on this adventure with the imminent arrival of the C40, the coupe version of the XC40.





Consolidate the offensive in the highly profitable compact segment

The only thing missing was Peugeot. If Volkswagen and Citroën seem to be confined to the so-called city-car segment (Polo, 208, Clio …), the Sochalian brand will rather focus on that of compacts (Golf, Mégane …). She hopes to find a new fulcrum, like the success of the 3008 in 2016, to amplify its offensive in this segment with, if successful, a lot of profits. It is thanks to the 3008, that Peugeot was able to resume growth in 2016, to the point of conquering the leading position in Europe in compact SUVs. It remains to be seen whether this new range will meet with better international reception, especially in China, the Achilles heel of the lion brand.