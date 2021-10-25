Philips Momentum: two 120 Hz HDMI 2.1 Designed For Xbox monitors unveiled | Xbox one

Last June, Philips unveiled a 55 “HDMI 2.1 compatible monitor labeled” Designed For Xbox “. At the time, we learned that this product was the first in the Philips Momentum range and that it would be enriched very soon by ‘other models.

Today, the giant is unveiling two other 27 and 32 inch monitors scheduled for November 2021. Details can be found below.

Everything to unleash new potential

This extended range meets the new standards of the very latest Xbox consoles and the expectations of players on new generation consoles by offering them the best playing conditions on a monitor designed in total synergy. It is now possible to play in 4K at 120 Hz by connecting the Xbox series X via HDMI 2.1. The increased refresh rate provides an advantage when starting up: movements are smoother to allow better targeting of the enemy. Adding low latency and responsiveness all together helps make the overall gaming experience smoother and more realistic – a big advantage for any game where speed is key.





VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, the Philips Momentum 329M1RV has significant advantages over standard SDR displays in terms of brightness, contrast and color. The Philips Momentum 279M1RV for its part is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, with a peak luminance of 600 nits and an extended color space for realistic rendering of special effects, in games as in movies. The 329M1RV also benefits from AMD FreesSync ™ Premium Pro technology for a display without jerking or tearing.

The best for the most demanding players

There shouldn’t be any limits to gaming, which is why these two monitors are the best fit for next-gen consoles, but also a great option for PC gaming – the ideal size the 279M1RV offers gamers on. console as on PC all the assets for games sessions more animated and entertaining than ever. The 279M1RV embeds a Nano IPS panel with realistic and homogeneous color rendering over the entire screen surface thanks to the amplitude of the viewing angles, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color space – a feature that will make it a screen suitable for multiple uses outside the game. It is also equipped with a USB-C port and benefits from G-SYNC® compatibility which allows synchronization of the frequency of the monitor with that of the graphics card for increased fluidity, beautiful visuals and a significant advantage over other competitors.

Surprising in every way

The 329M1RV and 279M1RV are also characterized by their high-end design and finish which earned them a Red Dot award in 2020. Both benefit from an exemplary ergonomic foot, with height adjustment, horizontal rotation, tilt and cable management system. They incorporate Philips Ambiglow technology, which creates a halo of light at the back of the screen that takes up the colors displayed on the front.

The feeling of immersion is complemented by on-board DTS with virtual surround sound, to which are added rich bass, improved audio and optimized volumes devoid of any distortion.