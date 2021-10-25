Pierre Ménès designates another danger than Fofana before OL

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the top 10 most used players by Franck Haise

RC Lens has raised the bar. After their surprising defeat eight days ago in Montpellier (0-1), Franck Haise’s men set the record straight on Sunday in Bollaert before a poorly paid FC Metz (4-1).

While Seko Fofana still made his match in midfield, it was in attack that the Sang et Or made the difference by slamming four goals. This detail is not really one in the eyes of Pierre Ménès, especially before the clash against OL in the context of the 12th day of L1 (Saturday, 9 p.m.).

“Lens continued to move forward, dominating Metz very largely 4-1. A score perhaps a little flattering for the Northerners because the Messins made a more than correct match. But the effectiveness of the Lens attack made the difference, Lens which is now the second attack in Ligue 1 which says a lot about the level of this Artoise team, ”he analyzed on his blog. OL are warned.

