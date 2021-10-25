Pixel 6: Google’s Tensor chip leaves with a delay

With the Pixel 6, Google wants to rub shoulders with the best smartphones from Apple and Samsung, and for that, the search engine relies on its first in-house system-on-a-chip, Tensor. The first benchmarks published show that Google will still have work to do on raw power.

Pixel 6 scores on Geekbench 5 average 1,038 points on a core and 2,750 points on a multi-core. Compared to the Snapdragon 888 which Google did not want, it is a little better on a core but less well in multi.

It must be said that the assortment of hearts is not the same. The Tensor chip is composed as follows:

2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8 GHz

2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz

While the Snapdragon 888 is made up like this:

1x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8 GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz

If we compare the Tensor chip to an Apple chip, it is roughly equivalent to an A12 in single-core and between the A12 and the A13 in multi. So there is still some way to go to compete with the power of the iPhone.





But in presenting Tensor, Google has mainly insisted on its capabilities in machine learning and this part indeed seems to be defending itself well. The first results on Geekbench ML (using NNAPI) give around 1770 points, or 41% more than the Snapdragon 888 in this area. Compared to the iPhone (which uses another API, but whose results are comparable according to the editor of Geekbench), this puts Tensor at the level of the A13 of the iPhone 11.

It’s no surprise that Google isn’t doing as well as Apple, Cupertino has been tweaking its systems-on-a-chip for a longer time. The important thing for Google is to take its independence from Qualcomm in order to optimize the software as best as possible with the hardware… like Apple does. It is a long-term job in which the search engine engages.

Moreover, these graphics do not tell the whole story. We will have to see if Tensor gives the Pixels an advantage in terms of autonomy, in particular. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available this week, October 28. For any pre-order, a Bose 700 headset worth € 400 is offered.