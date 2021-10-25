Pochettino pointed out to PSG, Zidane on MU’s short-list, a new pro at ASSE

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career
The big news: Pochettino pinned for his choices in Marseille
After the PSG draw at the Vélodrome yesterday, the Argentinian technician is singled out. Especially in relation to the positioning of Lionel Messi.
OM – PSG (0-0): Pierre Ménès challenges Pochettino for Messi, Neymar and Mbappé
OM-PSG – the eye of Denis Balbir: “status of divas in Paris, a monster confirms in Marseille”
OM – PSG (0-0): Hatem Ben Arfa turns on the Marseillais!
OM – PSG (0-0): what the Marseillais risk after the incidents
PSG, OL, ASSE, FC Nantes, OM: Messi is not Thierry Henry’s darling in L1
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinédine Zidane soon reunited in Manchester?
Manchester United – Mercato: Zidane in balance with an old acquaintance to replace Solskjaer at MU?
Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo comes out of silence after the rout against Liverpool
ASSE: GOAL INFO! Mercato: the Greens have signed a new pro
ASSE – GOAL INFO! : Metz is said to be for Puel!
ASSE – GOAL INFO! : Dupraz is not on the Greens’ short-list to replace Puel
FC Nantes – Clermont (2-1): the disturbing details of the Bayo affair
OL – Mercato: Lucas Paqueta makes strong announcements about his future!
RC Lens: Franck Haise already announces good news before OL
Stade Rennais – RC Strasbourg (1-0): Pierre Ménès settled the arbitration controversy
FC Nantes – Mercato: Stade Rennais ready to steal a strong man from Kombouaré?
Girondins, FC Nantes: the overwhelming account of the brawl between Bordeaux and Nantes supporters in Lorient
FC Barcelona: good news for Ousmane Dembélé!
FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (1-2): the fans’ bloodstroke against Koeman in pictures
Pochettino is targeted by criticism after PSG’s draw at OM yesterday, especially for the positioning of Lionel Messi. Zinédine Zidane, he is mentioned on the side of Manchester United in the event of the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer …