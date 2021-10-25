More

    Pochettino pointed out to PSG, Zidane on MU’s short-list, a new pro at ASSE

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

    The big news: Pochettino pinned for his choices in Marseille

    After the PSG draw at the Vélodrome yesterday, the Argentinian technician is singled out. Especially in relation to the positioning of Lionel Messi.

    OM – PSG (0-0): Pierre Ménès challenges Pochettino for Messi, Neymar and Mbappé

    OM-PSG – the eye of Denis Balbir: “status of divas in Paris, a monster confirms in Marseille”

    OM – PSG (0-0): Hatem Ben Arfa turns on the Marseillais!

    OM – PSG (0-0): what the Marseillais risk after the incidents

    PSG, OL, ASSE, FC Nantes, OM: Messi is not Thierry Henry’s darling in L1

    But also

    Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinédine Zidane soon reunited in Manchester?

    Manchester United – Mercato: Zidane in balance with an old acquaintance to replace Solskjaer at MU?

    Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo comes out of silence after the rout against Liverpool

    ASSE: GOAL INFO! Mercato: the Greens have signed a new pro

    ASSE – GOAL INFO! : Metz is said to be for Puel!

    ASSE – GOAL INFO! : Dupraz is not on the Greens’ short-list to replace Puel

    FC Nantes – Clermont (2-1): the disturbing details of the Bayo affair

    OL – Mercato: Lucas Paqueta makes strong announcements about his future!

    RC Lens: Franck Haise already announces good news before OL


    Stade Rennais – RC Strasbourg (1-0): Pierre Ménès settled the arbitration controversy

    FC Nantes – Mercato: Stade Rennais ready to steal a strong man from Kombouaré?

    Girondins, FC Nantes: the overwhelming account of the brawl between Bordeaux and Nantes supporters in Lorient

    FC Barcelona: good news for Ousmane Dembélé!

    FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (1-2): the fans’ bloodstroke against Koeman in pictures

    to summarize

    Pochettino is targeted by criticism after PSG’s draw at OM yesterday, especially for the positioning of Lionel Messi. Zinédine Zidane, he is mentioned on the side of Manchester United in the event of the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer …

    Laurent HESS


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCaution on equities in Europe before a rain of results
    Next articleMacBook Pro M1 Pro / Max review review: the new ultimate benchmarks

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC