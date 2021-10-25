Policewoman has six family members murdered for life insurance

A policewoman meticulously organized the murder of her boyfriend and five family members to pocket insurance benefits. This woman from South Africa used the services of contract killers, we learned in court on Friday. This macabre case, revealed during the trial of policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu, captivated the country, which is accustomed to a high crime rate.

81,000 euros recovered

This 46-year-old woman systematically had her family members take out life and funeral insurance, then organized their murder one by one. Her boyfriend, her cousin, her sister, her niece, her nephew and another member of her family were killed between 2012 and 2017. The 40-year-old recovered around 1.4 million rand (81,000 euros) but she was arrested before she could add to her list the murder of her mother and another member of her siblings, according to the court.

With careful premeditation, Ndlovu used contract killers to trap his victims, who were either shot or beaten to death. She personally killed only one person, her sister, by poisoning her tea and then strangling her after finding that the poison was not working.





A hit man denounces her

“The accused was either the last person to have seen them alive or the first person to warn that they were missing,” said General Counsel Riana Williams. “She called herself beneficiary to be able to benefit from life insurance and funeral”, she added. The accused fiercely denied throughout the trial.

She was confused in 2018, after one of the hired killers warned the police that she was hatching a plan to burn down the house of another of her sisters. Her sister and her five children are said to have been charred in their sleep. Ndlovu, who was once a respected policewoman, showed little emotion during her trial. His sentence is expected to be handed down early next month.