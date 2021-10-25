Polish Prime Minister denounces “gun pointed at the temple” of his country by the EU

The Polish Prime Minister accused the European Union of robbing “a gun to the templeOf his country by demanding that he reverse his judicial reforms and threatening him with sanctions, in an interview published Monday, October 25 by the Financial Times.

Poland is engaged in a bitter confrontation with the EU over a series of controversial judicial reforms. Brussels believes that these reforms hamper democratic freedoms, but the nationalist populist government argues that they are necessary to eradicate corruption among judges.

In the FTMateusz Morawiecki urged the EU to reverse its request to the European Court of Justice to impose a fine on Poland because of these reforms. “It would be the wisest thing they could do. ‘Cause then we wouldn’t argue with a gun pointed at our temples“, he said.

A third world war evoked

Asked whether, in retaliation, Poland could veto important EU projects, he replied: “what will happen if the European Commission starts the third world war? If she does, we’ll stand up for our rights with all the guns we have.“. In early October, the Polish Constitutional Court ruled that certain areas of European law were incompatible with the country’s Constitution. A decision which has raised fears that Poland will leave the European Union.





In a sarcastic comment on Twitter, the former President of the European Council and today leader of Poland’s largest opposition party, Donald Tusk, reacted to the Prime Minister’s interview by sarcastically about the prospect of a “3rd world war caused by the conflict between Poland and the EU“.

Last week, the conflict tarnished the summit of EU leaders in Brussels. Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that Poland was “ready for dialogue“, But would not act”under the pressure of blackmail“. Several EU leaders present at the summit insisted that Brussels not release the 36 billion euros in post-pandemic stimulus funds expected by Poland, until the issue is resolved.

The dispute essentially concerns a new disciplinary chamber for judges, which the Court of Justice of the European Communities has ruled illegal. Poland has promised to remove it but still has not done so.

