Politics | House in Aix: Karine Le Marchand renounces her regional subsidy

She did not really like the “bad buzz” surrounding a grant request that she wanted to make to the Southern Region to ecologically renovate a building belonging to her production house in Aix. Wanting to take advantage of a regional device helping an eco-construction project supervised by a specialized architect, to make it a model house for possible shootings, Karine Le Marchand had prepared a request for 117,000 euros. A high figure, but corresponding to almost half of the studies required.

While the outcry was not long in coming, especially from environmentalists worried about possible “use of public funds for personal comfort”, the host of “Love is in the meadow”, became there a little ambassador of the Region, has chosen to give up.

“Since I see that I am politically instrumentalized, reacts Karine Le Marchand, it will be very simple, I will not make the request. The thing is finished and I will manage like a grown-up, without the help of the Southern Region and without the blah blah blah on the internet “.





The subsidy file which was to be the subject of a deliberation during the plenary session on Thursday is therefore withdrawn.

In the Region, where we remember that “this kind of very restrictive device in terms of environmental quality is accessible to all”, we take note. “I don’t see where the concern is, especially since Karine Le Marchand is a valuable ambassador and has the right profile”, sighs Pierre-Paul Léonelli, boss of the majority group.

But in the entourage of President LR Renaud Muselier, no one seems to want “make a hay” of this real-fake deal. Above all, it is not a question of alienating the environmental partners, to whom Muselier offered a right of scrutiny over his environmental decisions after a withdrawal in the interval between the regional rounds last spring.