press notes

OM’s notes: an iron defense

OM succeeded in their Classic, even if their supporters will no doubt regret that Jorge Sampaoli’s men did not press more in numerical superiority following the expulsion of Achraf Hakimi in the 57th. Among the Marseille players who have distinguished themselves and who collect good marks this morning in the press, we find the central defenders Willian Saliba and Duje Caleta-Car, as well as Pau Lopez, several times decisive, and Mattéo Guendouzi, very active in the middle. .

OM’s ratings in L’Équipe

Lopez (7) – Rongier (6), Saliba (7), Caleta-Car (7), Peres (6) – Lirola (5), Guendouzi (7), Kamara (5), Ünder (5) – Milik (5), Payet (5)

OM’s ratings in Provence





Lopez (7.3) – Rongier (7), Saliba (8.7), Caleta-Car (8.7), Peres (6) – Lirola (7), Guendouzi (7), Kamara (6.7), Ünder (6) – Milik (5.7), Payet (6.3)

PSG ratings: the fantastic 4 in the hard

On the side of PSG, the overall performance was more disappointing and Achraf Hakimi like Neymar have very bad ratings in the press of the day. The performance of Marquinhos divides L’Equipe, which gives it the best Parisian rating (7) when Le Parisien gives it an average 5.5. The two newspapers do not meet either on Marco Verratti, released just before half-time.

PSG’s ratings in L’Équipe

Navas (5) – Hakimi (4), Marquinhos (7), Kimpembe (6), Nuno Mendes (4) – Danilo (6), Verratti (6) then Gueye (6) – Messi (4), Neymar (3), Di Maria (5) – Mbappé (5)

PSG’s ratings in Le Parisien

Navas (5) – Hakimi (3), Marquinhos (5.5), Kimpembe (5), Nuno Mendes (4) – Danilo (6), Verratti (4) then Gueye (5) – Messi (5.5), Neymar (4), Di Maria (4.5) – Mbappé (5)