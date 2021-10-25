Preview Asterix & Obelix Slap them all: the Gallic Streets of Rage that everyone agrees?

The beat’em all is a genre as old as the world … And yet it has recently been given a whole new lease of life with popular titles such as the recent Streets of Rage 4, but also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (planned for 2022). But Dotemu does not have a monopoly on modern beat’em all, a small studio, chaperoned by Microids, resists the invader and intends to make its place on the stage. And to do this, Mr. Nutz Studio has decided to adapt a cult work: Asterix & Obelix. During an event organized in the premises of Microids, we were able to hit the Roman without moderation, here is what we remember.

Preview conditions We tested a Switch version of Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All !. It is thus equipped with a pro controller, that we were able to understand the first four levels of the Adventure mode of this beat’em all. No boss on the horizon, the developers wishing to keep a few surprises for the release, but dozens and dozens of Romans to graze, all commented on by Julien “Julo” Hubert, game producer (and co-founder from Gameblog).

In the land of the Gauls

The Asterix & Obelix games have become, over the years, legion. We especially know the XXL series, edited by Microids. Regardless of the genre, the goal is to transcribe at best a universe that rocked the childhood of many of us, the one developed by Goscinny and Uderzo over the last century. And the least we can say is that the small team of Mr Nutz Studio has made this objective a real credo. Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! is a true declaration of love for Uderzo’s designs. Whether in terms of the sets, the characters or even the sequences between the levels (accompanied by small dialogue bubbles), the game is discovered like a comic strip from yesteryear. The designs and animations were made by hand and it shows, giving the game this special and charming cachet that we owe in particular to Philippe Dessoly. As for the story, of which we were able to get a brief overview, it is mainly inspired by comic books, although the most important thing is of course to slap as many Romans as possible.

The sound design, meanwhile, takes us back to cartoons from the 60s to the 90s. As soon as we enter the very first level, we immediately recognize the French voices of Asterix & Obélix, the very ones that punctuated the cartoon sessions of our childhood. This is also the case for the story that is counted to us by the voice of the usual narrator. We note that his Mr Nutz Studio level was mainly focused on the gameplay phases, thus abandoning the boards serving as cutscenes which are not themselves dubbed. A thoughtful choice favoring a very good sound design in game, rather than another omnipresent, but less worked overall. Because indeed, beyond the casting, we feel that a particular effort has been put on the sound imprint of this game. The background music and other sound effects give a coherent and stimulating result.

Not to mention the different phrases spoken by the two playable protagonists who happen to be surprisingly numerous. They adapt as well to the place as to the situation or the blows carried, thus delivering an experience which, on these few levels, has never been audibly repetitive. No wonder when you know that many hits register no less than six or seven different sentences. Obviously, impossible to avoid a certain repetitiveness in the length, but it seems much less compared to that which one finds in many games. And since we are talking about blows, it is important to mention the presence of the classics of the series, like Obelix slapping an enemy caught by the collar or Asterix rushing fearlessly into the crowd. You will understand, Asterix & Obelix fans will have enough to satisfy their nostalgia, but then what about beat’em all aficionados?

An irreducible gameplay

As you might expect, Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! invite you to play one of the two emblematic heroes of this license. A choice that will have to be considered in multiplayer mode, but without real consequences in solo. By playing alone, you will in fact play the two characters alternately (like some Asterix & Obelix XXL). If you had chosen to start with Obelix, you can immediately change to Asterix and come back to Obelix and so on… A little mechanic that adds a bit of tactics to the game.

Indeed, if Asterix is ​​fast, he will give much less powerful blows than Obelix, who will be slower on the other hand. It will therefore be necessary take into account their strengths and weaknesses, in order to exchange characters at the right time (depending on the type of enemies or the number for example) or indulge yourself with the gameplay that suits you best … but not only! Because in Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All !, each character has a separate life bar. If one of them empties completely, the game is over and back to square one. It will therefore be necessary to carefully monitor these bars in order to alternate at the right time and thus survive.





The strategy, it is of course also seen through the different blows and combos (dive jump, uppercut towards the skies …) sometimes allowing to stun enemies in a critical situation or to use a Roman to shoot down others when there are too many of them. For this, it will especially rely on the charged attacks, a classic of the genre. By hitting your enemies, you will gradually fill a bar (taking the form of small lightning bolts) which will allow you to deliver more or less strong blows with different consequences depending on the enemies. So it’s up to you to adapt your shots but also your positioning in space in order to emerge unscathed from a particular level. Being a nag will not always be enough, and once overwhelmed by the mass of enemies sometimes appearing, it is important to reposition yourself in order to have a little respite to rethink your strategy. It is not uncommon to feel overwhelmed by enemies, but with the right moves and the right timings, you will come out of this ordeal with a feeling of satisfaction, which comes close to that familiar to Musô players.

These little elements, which don’t reinvent much in themselves, don’t just add more depth to the gameplay: they are necessary to understand a game which is not so easily flown. During the event at Microids, we were able to try our hand at “Normal” mode. If we have never been in huge difficulty, we still had to wipe off a few cold sweats as the levels progressed, welcoming with relief the roast wild boar expertly placed to fill your bars with life. The evolution of the difficulty, which gets thicker as you progress in the game, is well thought out. No frustration, nor too easy levels: the difficulty grows at the same rate as your knowledge of the game and the available moves. For information, the game will also contain an “Easy”, “Difficult” and “Super Difficult” level when it is released, thus targeting both young / novice players and those looking for tough challenges to achieve (an Arcade mode will also be available). It is not for nothing that Microids emphasizes the idea of ​​a game that can be suitable for the whole family, thus meeting to have a good time on the sofa in the living room.

Any other news from Gaul?

If we have not been able to test ourselves local multiplayer mode, it would be a shame not to mention it. Together, you will have to choose your character carefully here, since it will not be possible to alternate as you wish. However, the rule that an empty life bar means level immediately completed still holds. It will therefore be necessary take care of your teammate so you don’t have to start over. An interesting specificity that we unfortunately did not have time to test, just like the mini-games which should punctuate the experience with little playful breaks.

Another point titillating our curiosity: the bosses. Indeed, we were only able to walk through classic horizontal scrolling levels with waves of enemies to shoot down. The developers wanted to keep a little surprise for this game which will be released in a little over a month. From what we know, whether they are iconic villains of the series or not, they will come bring a new challenge over the 50 levels created. To see if they will be as well done as the few paintings that were shown to us.

Buy Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! on Switch

Buy Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! on PS4

Buy Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! on Xbox One

Our impressions After collaborations here and there (Supercell, OSome…), Mr Nutz Studio seems to be all set for the big leagues. By skilfully surfing the wave of beat’em all, the studio breathes new life into a license that was starting to run out of steam with its XXL opuses at best average. With its atmosphere that will delight the most nostalgic and its gameplay more successful than it seems, this new adventure has pleasantly surprised us. Between authenticity, mastery and fun, it is indeed a short but good time that we spent clinging to our controller. So if the final game turns out to be in the same vein all along, we can expect a refreshing little nugget … by Toutatis!