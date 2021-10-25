prices at the pump have fallen very slightly last week

After reaching historical records, they settle down a bit.

Good news for motorists stunned by the increase in prices at the pump. Last week, according to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, average prices fell slightly.

For the first time since the end of August, the price of a liter of diesel has fallen very slightly, from 1.5583 euros to 1.5531. The same goes for the liter of SP95, which has lost a cent. The liter of SP98 has decreased less. This slight drop is linked to fluctuations in the price of a barrel of Brent, and represents only a few fractions of euros. It will be greeted with relief by the French forced to take their vehicle to travel, work and consume.

Closely scrutinized, fuel prices remain at their all-time high. In some stations, the bill has grown considerably, exceeding two euros or even 2.2 euros per liter. In Paris, in particular, the liters of diesel and unleaded run between 1.7 and 1.9 euros, and sometimes even beyond 2.1 euros.





The recovery in activity and strong demand have been driving the cost of raw materials for several months: a barrel of Brent was thus at 74.49 dollars, in September, against 54.77 dollars at the beginning of the year and 18, 38 dollars at the height of the crisis, in April 2020. Inflation which affects all products should settle in the long term, the Minister of the Economy not seeing “no improvement before the end of 2022 at best“. Bercy, however, calls for caution, considering that the situation could settle faster than expected.

The government announced last week an “inflation compensation” aimed at helping, in particular, the French suffering from this rise in fuel prices. The Ministry of the Economy calculated that the explosion of prices generated an annual additional cost of 80 to 90 euros for motorists, the 20 euros remaining to cover the others “inflationary effects“.

