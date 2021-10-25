PSG: Ben Arfa gets wet for the Messi duo

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

Mauricio Pochettino tried again to line up the Fantastic 4s yesterday against OM. As against Stade Rennais, in particular, the PG coach had decided to start Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Angel Di Maria against OM. Without success since the connection was not very fluid between them. Too many ball losses punctuated a meeting that Hatem Ben Arfa took the time to dissect for L’Équipe. The former Stade Rennais cracker stands out the duo Messi – Mbappé from the crowd.

“We saw that Messi – Mbappé, it works, he analyzed. They seek each other, understand each other, find each other easily, although I don’t think the two should overdo it either. In the first half, for example, Messi serves Mbappé who, rather than hitting first, tries to hand it over to the Argentinian. It’s a shame because he was one step ahead. We also saw some good passing circuits with Neymar even if I found him a little worse. He was however in a role of 10, which corresponds to him, but we felt that it was a game of recovery for him. Di Maria was a little less in their zone of play. He was more in the transition. “

Asked then about the name of the “Fantastic Four”, HBA excluded Di Maria for a very specific reason. “Defending will be the major issue in the future. I don’t think these players don’t want to defend. They want to defend, get the ball back as quickly as possible, he continued. In this case, I am talking about the three, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. Di Maria is more of a worker. He is not in the same profile. You say the “Fantastic Four”. But there are three. Di Maria must be at their service and this is where he excels. “





