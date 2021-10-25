PSG Foot – Lionel Messi wants Agüero to PSG from the winter transfer window!

Sergio Agüero has signed for FC Barcelona in part to join Lionel Messi. The new PSG star asked his management to quickly bring him to Paris.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, the story of a missed appointment. Until January? At the end of his contract at the end of last season, after 10 years spent at Manchester City, the Argentine striker returned to Spain by joining free at FC Barcelona. He officially signed on May 31. Nobody imagined then that Lionel Messi would leave Catalonia, two months later, to join PSG. Joan Laporta’s return to Barca’s presidency would allow an agreement to be reached with La Pulga, with a big pay cut as an effort and proof of love in the face of the club’s financial difficulties. But it was not. Sergio Agüero found himself alone at FC Barcelona, ​​while he dreamed of playing with his friend, Lionel Messi, in a club. The Argentina captain intends to remedy this in the coming months.





Messi asks PSG to recruit Aguero this winter!

According to the information of TuttoMercatoWeb, Lionel Messi has claimed Sergio Agüero at the direction of PSG. The PSG star wants his loved one to join him in the French capital from next January. FC Barcelona, ​​still very indebted, does not close the door to this possibility of making a rapid capital gain. It remains to be seen what will be the position of PSG, which already has a well-supplied offensive sector. Mauro Icardi nevertheless remains the only true top striker available to Mauricio Pochettino, and he does not always have a footballing head. The salary of Sergio Agüero, lowered to 5 ME on his arrival in Barcelona, ​​is not an obstacle. The arrival of another star, injured in recent months but scorer on Sunday in the Classico against Real Madrid (1-2), is not totally to be excluded, even if Joan Laporta will probably be breathless if Leonardo contacts him on this subject.