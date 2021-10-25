PSG: in a message of love, Wanda Nara seems to formalize his reconciliation with Mauro Icardi

The couple’s crisis, spread in the public square via messages on social networks, that the PSG striker and his wife are going through may have come to an end. Mauro Icardi, 28, and Wanda Nara, 34, his wife, have apparently reconciled. PSG, which carefully follows the sentimental upheavals of its player, should once again be able to count on its striker. The latter, in fact, too affected by the threat of separation, had missed the Champions League match last Tuesday against Leipzig (3-2) then he did not come into play during the clasico Sunday in Marseille (0-0 ).

On Wednesday, Icardi had unsubscribed from all his Instagram accounts to follow only Wanda’s. He also posted this message: “Hold me tight and never let go. »Has he been heard? The young woman posted a new message on Instagram on Monday, the last part of which leaves little room for doubt: “I’m sure this bad time we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to end our 8 year story, but with souls tired of crying, we freely chose each other. I love you. In another post, she holds her husband by the hand.

