PSG: Thierry Henry explains the difficulties of Lionel Messi

The former FC Barcelona striker analyzed the reasons for the performance below the expectations of Lionel Messi at PSG.

Lionel Messi was highly anticipated for his first Classic against Olympique Marseille. The Argentina international made Clasico history against Real Madrid during his long stint at FC Barcelona, ​​having become the top scorer in the history of this meeting. But Lionel Messi failed to open his counter in the French Classic this Sunday evening at the Stade Vélodrome.

The former number 10 of FC Barcelona was even generally discreet, especially during the first period, although he tried to find striking positions by combining with Kylian Mbappé, returning from the right to get back on his left foot . A match in the image of Lionel Messi’s debut in Ligue 1. Top scorer in Liga last season, already scorer of two goals in the Champions League with PSG, the Argentinian has still not scored in Ligue 1.

Obviously, some are starting to wonder about its performance. And others have their theories, like Thierry Henry who knows La Pulga well after playing with him in Catalonia. After the meeting, at the microphone of Amazon of which he is a consultant, the former French international explained the reason why Lionel Messi experienced difficulties against OM: “He’s there, he could have scored, but I don’t understand, I see him isolated there, I’m not saying he’s sad, but he’s isolated, he touches the ball less and Hakimi passes less because he (Messi) remains high, sidelined, without returning “.





“Messi needs to set the pace”

“Lionel Messi doesn’t speak much, he speaks with the ball. For now, it’s Kylian’s team. It’s mostly Kylian who makes them shine. The ball goes more towards Kylian. […] At some point there has to be only one conductor, otherwise you can’t play at the same tempo. And in this team, there are too many conductors “, added the top scorer in the history of the France team.

“I prefer when he’s in the middle, but I’m not the coach. There’s only one conductor, otherwise you’re not going to play at the same tempo. The problem is that there are a lot of conductors in this team and you cannot play at the same tempo. He (Messi) needs to set the tempo. There, it is Kylian who often has the ball, it goes enough quickly against. Today, he tried Neymar in 10, I did not find it very satisfactory“, concluded Thierry Henry.

In other words, Thierry Henry did not appreciate the positioning of Lionel Messi and considers that he must be more in the axis to shine, like his use at FC Barcelona in recent seasons. Currently, the Argentine has been aligned more on the right side, as was the case during his early years at FC Barcelona, ​​but for the moment he is still looking to find his feet in his new squad.