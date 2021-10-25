Rabbi Jacob: what tragic news item marred the film’s release? – Cinema News

Did you know that the theatrical release of “The Adventures of Rabbi Jacob” was eventful, marred by a tragic news item?

SNC

After the triumphs of Corniaud, La Grande vadrouille or La Folie des grandeurs, Gérard Oury reunited in 1973 with one of his favorite actors, Louis de Funès, for the comedy Les Aventures de Rabbi Jacob.

The film features an irascible and fundamentally xenophobic businessman, Victor Pivert, as he travels to Paris for his daughter’s wedding. But nothing goes as planned and he crosses paths with a dissident from an Arab country pursued by killers.

To escape them, they will have no choice but to disguise themselves as rabbis. Pivert is then taken for Rabbi Jacob, a New York luminary awaited with great pomp by the Jewish community of the rue des Rosiers …

A delicate political context

If this film is today a classic of French cinema and has totaled almost 7.3 million admissions, its theatrical release was very eventful. Scheduled a year in advance, it fell during the Yom Kippur War which took place in October 1973 and pitted Israel against a coalition led by Egypt and Syria, which hoped to reconquer the territories lost during the war of the United States. Six Days of 1967.

Gérard Oury and his team plan to postpone the film’s release when the conflict breaks out but ultimately decide to stick to the date set for months. In this context, the religious character of the Adventures of Rabbi Jacob does not leave indifferent and provokes very violent reactions.



Screenshot



Hostage-taking





The promotion of this comedy is ensured by Georges Cravenne, famous journalist, producer and press officer to whom we owe the creation of the César, the Molières, the 7 d’or and the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques.

His wife, Danielle Cravenne, is presented by those around him as psychologically fragile. Being pro-Palestine, she considers the film to support Israel. In order to have it banned, on the day of its release, October 18, 1973, it hijacked the Boeing 727-228 providing the Paris-Nice flight.

In a report broadcast on the ORTF in 1973, Prefect of Police Heckenroth sets out the hostage taker’s claims: “She asked for 15,000 liters of kerosene to leave. She wanted to land in bewildering regions and then she asked to eat.”

Jo: do you know that Louis de Funès was really the victim of a blackmailer?

Armed with a rifle, she demands to land in Cairo but the pilot convinces her to land at Marseille Marignane airport, for lack of sufficient fuel to reach the Egyptian capital. There, and after the evacuation of the passengers, the GIPN opened fire on Danielle Cravenne, who died of her injuries in the ambulance which took her to a clinic.

If the police claim to have acted in self-defense, Georges Cravenne is convinced that his death could have been avoided. He files a lawsuit against the French state but loses it.

This tragic event did not prevent the triumph of the film, which even crossed the Atlantic to be nominated for the Golden Globe for best foreign language film in 1973. Not only did it not mar the success of the film, but it also ended up being forgotten by the greatest number.

Do you know the names of the characters in De Funès?