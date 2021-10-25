rare photo of the couple during an ULTRA romantic trip!

How about if we started this last week of October smoothly? First of all, we would like to thank Jamel Debbouze, Mélissa Theuriau and especially the photographer David Turnley! This trio delighted our eyes, on this Sunday, October 24! The one who twice won the World Press Photo of the Year posted on his Instagram account, two photos of the comedian and his companion director. Pictures that had a strong smell of romanticism. The couple, married since May 2008, posed in the middle of Paris and not just anywhere.

Our two lovebirds were on the quays facing Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in the 5th arrondissement of the capital. Moreover, these two publications hit the mark since Internet users, in the comments, were rave.

“This morning, I had the honor of making these two portraits of Jamel Debbouze actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer and Franco-Moroccan director with his wife Mélissa Theuriau, French journalist, former presenter and director of documentary films, alongside of the Seine, near Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral “, wrote the Pulitzer Prize winner for feature photography in caption. Melissa Theuriau seems to have greatly appreciated the work done by the 66-year-old man since she reposted the images in her story!





We will find Jamel Debbouze on the evening of Monday, October 25 from 9:05 p.m. Indeed, the actor will be on TF1 since will be broadcast Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra with a dream cast (of which he is part). Christian Clavier, Monica Bellucci, Alain Chabat, Gérard Depardieu, Gérard Darmon, Noémie Lenoir and many more will be on Channel 1!

