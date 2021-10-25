Red Bull feared Schumacher would cost Verstappen victory

Under pressure from Lewis Hamilton in the final laps of the race, Max Verstappen found himself with a laggard in front of him, Mick Schumacher’s Haas. The latter, instead of departing early from the path of the leaders, waited for the stretch preceding the very last turn of the penultimate loop to get out of the path, then slightly disrupting the airflow of the RB16B in the crucial triple right and allowing the Mercedes to come a little closer when entering the last lap.

Eventually, however, by moving away so late, Schumacher also offered the Dutchman a chance to open his DRS in the start / finish straight, which resulted in him being sheltered from Hamilton. Austrian team manager Christian Horner said this moment in the race made him fear that Verstappen would lose valuable ground on his rival and put him in the position of being able to be overtaken.

“It is very difficult to factor latecomers into your strategy. We lost a lot of time behind Yuki. [Tsunoda] and Mick Schumacher cost us dearly in the last two laps. I thought it was going to cost us the victory, because he held onto Max for the entire last sector. Fortunately, we got the DRS back on the start / finish straight, which allowed Max to breathe a bit before the first turn. But that clearly added to the stress on the pit wall. “

The worrying moment with Schumacher came as Red Bull Racing opted for an aggressive strategy stopping early for new tires, when Verstappen got stuck behind Hamilton early in the race. Horner said the move was driven by the risk that Verstappen could damage his rear tires by staying in the wake of the seven-time World Champion.





“I think we were faster on the medium and Max could see Lewis was slipping a lot. We were going to overheat our own tires and we were a bit stuck so we decided to take a bet and go find some free air. That would then put us under pressure at the end of the race. “

“It was inevitable that Mercedes would lengthen the stint, but we were able to push them to come in early in the first stint by stopping Checo. [Sergio Pérez] too. But of course, they then had the option to go further in the intermediate stint, which gave them an eight-lap advantage on tires until the end of the race. “

“But Max did a fantastic job handling the degradation and having enough rear tires for those crucial last five laps as Lewis got closer. What a phenomenal performance from him.”